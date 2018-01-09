China’s move calls for measures

By Yao Chung-yuan 姚中原

On Thursday morning last week, the Civil Aviation Administration of China unilaterally announced that it was launching the northbound M503 route and simultaneously activated three other extension routes. As the M503 route is only 7.8km from the Taiwan Strait median line, it would pose a severe danger to both the aviation safety and air defense of Taiwan.

The Mainland Affairs Council held a news conference in the afternoon of the same day, to express stern opposition to the announcement, saying that China will be held accountable for any serious consequences that would affect the cross-strait relationship should it continue to allow flights to operate on the route.

On March 26, 2015, during former president Ma Ying-jeou’s (馬英九) second term in office, then-National Security Bureau director-general Lee Shying-jow (李翔宙) reported to the legislature that the establishment of the M503 route would turn the 18km-wide airspace west of the median line into international commercial airspace.

In his report, Lee said that having international flight routes so close to the median line would keep the Chinese People’s Liberation Army Air Force patrols closer to the Chinese coast, which in turn would allow Taiwan’s air defense more warning time, adding that this would improve Taiwan’s protection.

This made it clear that the Ma administration only looked at the launch of the M503 route from a commercial perspective and completely ignored its national security aspect.

Viewed in the context of China’s military threats, which are becoming increasingly intense, the unilateral establishment and arbitrary launch time of the M503 route is serving a hidden military and political purpose.

The median line of the Strait is a lifeline as far as Taiwan is concerned and the nation must not agree to any concessions.

Taiwan’s national security authorities must make plans for forceful countermeasures to be applied if and when necessary.

Yao Chung-yuan is a former deputy director of the Ministry of National Defense’s Strategic Planning Division.

Translated by Chang Ho-ming