Movement politics’ bid to renew democracy

By Jan-Werner Mueller

Many people expected the big political story of last year to be about the triumph of populism in Europe, but things did not turn out that way.

Instead, the biggest story was about self-styled “movements” upending or replacing traditional political parties.

Consider French President Emmanuel Macron’s La Republique En Marche (Republic on the Move, which swept the French presidential and parliamentary elections last spring. Or consider how, at the end of the year, 31-year-old Sebastian Kurz became chancellor of Austria after refashioning the conservative Austrian People’s Party (OVP) into a movement called “The Sebastian Kurz list — The New People’s Party.”

Across the European continent, more voters have come to see traditional political parties as self-interested and power-hungry. In the developing world, parties with well-established pedigrees, such as the African National Congress in South Africa, are widely regarded as corrupt.

In many cases, traditional parties have become what political scientists call “cartels”: They use state resources to remain in power and, regardless of their policy differences, they often work together to keep out challengers.

Young voters in particular seem to have less interest in working for traditional parties, which they view as overly bureaucratic and thus boring.

This brings to mind Oscar Wilde’s famous quip about the problem with socialism: It takes up too many evenings. Not surprisingly, then, the most innovative political experiments in Europe in recent years have emerged from street protests and mass assemblies that eschewed hierarchical forms of organization.

For example, Spain’s left-wing Podemos was formed after mass demonstrations by the indignados in 2011. Italy’s populist Five Star Movement (M5S), which came out on top in Italy’s 2013 parliamentary elections and is predicted to do well again this year, emerged from large rallies organized by comedian Beppe Grillo against la casta — his derogatory term for what he sees as the nation’s ruling caste of professional politicians and journalists.

However, something funny happened between these movements’ origins as spontaneous, inclusive street protests and their later success at the ballot box. Ironically, even as they have continued to tout horizontal forms of organization and participatory democracy, their charismatic leaders have concentrated ever more power in their own hands.

For instance, Podemos secretary-general Pablo Iglesias has drawn criticism from idealistic activists in the movement for his “hyper-leadership” and “online Leninism.” In response, Iglesias has said: “One cannot storm heaven by consensus.”

Grillo holds no official position in M5S, which bills itself as a “non-association,” and yet he owns the blog that has been key to the movement’s success, as well as the copyright to its official symbol.

He has revoked M5S members’ right to use that symbol for supposedly breaking the “rules” — or what is officially called the “non-statute” — of his “anti-party,” and those running for public office under the M5S banner must sign a contract promising to pay fines if they violate party principles.

Of course, political movements are not necessarily populist in nature. As the Green and feminist movements have shown, a movement can contest traditional forms of politics without claiming to represent “the real people” or the “silent majority.”