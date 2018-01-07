Understanding the West’s return to tribal politics

By Sami Mahroum

In Hermann Hesse’s novel Journey to the East, the character H.H., a novice in a religious group known as The League, describes a figurine depicting himself next to the group’s leader, Leo.

“It seemed that, in time, all the substance from one image would flow into the other and only one would remain: Leo. He must grow, I must disappear.”

Hesse is describing the sacrifice of an individual self for the sake of a larger cause, but he is also depicting how people create their heroes. Whether it is Vladimir Lenin, Che Guevara, Ayatollah Ruhollah Khomeini, Hugo Chavez, or even Donald Trump, “heroes” are in the eye of the beholder. They are idealized reflections of the self, and as Hesse’s description implies, the heroic image also feeds off the self, to the point that the individual must disappear.

Tribalism is at the heart of this process. Mankind has a deep yearning for a sense of belonging and for leadership. It is because of this that humans naturally form groups with established leaders.

Some groups are positive manifestations of collaboration and solidarity among individuals. However, when groups are based on an ideology or a particular tribe, they can become discriminatory and oppressive toward non-members, especially if a domineering, charismatic leader is in charge.

The emergence of populist and nationalist movements in the US, the UK, France and other European countries suggests that tribalism is on the rise in the West. Populist movements have set their sights on immigrants and globalization generally.

However, as with all forms of tribalism, these movements pose the greatest danger to the individual. Followers are obliged to pay fealty to the tribe and its chief, but because the tribe brooks no dissent, tribal parties tend to degenerate quickly into competing factions.

Explanations of what has led to our new era of tribal politics abound. For many, the root cause is growing economic inequality. While the rich have become richer, rural blue-collar workers and the poor have been left to fend for themselves against immigrants, refugees and the forces of globalization.

However, even if globalization has benefited some groups and regions more than others, it does not explain today’s tribal politics; if anything, the lack of globalization in certain regions does.

It is worth remembering that most Trump voters were neither poor nor blue collar, but they do largely reside in peripheral regions and smaller cities where the benefits of globalization — though not the costs — have been largely absent. This same urban-rural split is evident in every country that has experienced an uptick in tribal populism in recent years.

Moreover, if globalization, and specifically immigration, are drivers of inequality, then the large cities where refugees, immigrants and poorer communities share the same space should be sites of political upheaval. Yet, in Austria, France, Germany, the Netherlands, the UK and elsewhere, nationalist and populist parties tend to find their supporters outside the main cities.

Although globalization and immigration can be political pressure points, the roots of voting behavior today lie in three interrelated developments.

First, citizens in the West have gradually become less politically organized and more individualistic. Across all liberal democracies, membership in political parties has long been declining, owing to post-war changes in education, social norms and popular culture that emphasize critical thinking and self-expression.