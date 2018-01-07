Political resolve can defeat dodgy developers

By Yang Yung-nane 楊永年

Kaohsiung’s Renwu Guanyin Lake (仁武觀音湖) is blighted by overdevelopment equivalent to the area of 147 basketball courts. It is a disheartening sight that has caused public concern, but it is not the first example of overdevelopment. There have been similar cases, such as woodland being destroyed to make way for a new campsite in Yunlin County.

These cases have resulted from a breakdown in proper governance. The central government must allocate resources to address them, but must also ensure that similar situations do not occur elsewhere. In respect to the latter, here are some specific suggestions:

First, why do these cases of overdevelopment occur? It is imperative to answer this question to prevent further overdevelopment and to close any legal loopholes that might exist.

Are developers engaging in illegal activity, hiding behind the law or exploiting legal loopholes? Perhaps the laws and regulations are unclear, or the government has not fully empowered itself to enforce the law. There might be other reasons. Government officials must understand the path that developers take before an appropriate response can be worked out.

The Renwu Guanyin Lake development is a case in point: Despite photographs having been in the public domain for several days, the government has not been forthcoming with an explanation.

Second, once the causes are clear, the government must develop effective countermeasures. It should examine whether to increase oversight responsibility for policies, stiffen penalties, amend laws and regulations, or increase public participation and partnering with non-governmental organizations or environmental groups.

The government should also consider how to better use existing laws and regulations. To effectively deal with the problem, it must implement a range of short, medium and long-term policies and must not overlook designing an oversight regime to ensure that remedial measures are properly implemented.

Observers have suggested increasing penalties. If this is the way forward, it should be done immediately rather than after a lengthy legislative process, which might result in watered-down, ineffective legislation. Raising penalties might be useful, but it is only one of several options.

Third, living in an open information society has the benefit of granting all members of the public the possibility of being “citizen policemen.” The government must arm the public with information on developers’ methods for tearing down woodlands and building in forested areas.

Developers should have second thoughts before embarking on illegal activity and fear severe punishment. To accomplish this, central and local governments should set up independent Web sites that publish all relevant information. This would demonstrate the government’s intent to deal with this issue and inform the public of its progress.

All it takes to resolve the problem of overdevelopment is for a group of able officials to be entrusted with sufficient authority and the ability to take concrete action.

Many similar problems in the past have been successfully resolved. A decade ago, the Tainan Environmental Protection Alliance was formed when the Tainan District Prosecutors’ Office partnered with environmental groups. Meanwhile, a quick and coordinated response from Tainan’s Environmental Protection Bureau, Criminal Investigation Bureau, police and other government departments was able to address pollution on two of the city’s main waterways, the Yenshui River (鹽水溪) and Erjen River (二仁溪).