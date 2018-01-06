2009 vs now: How Iran’s new protests compare with the past

By Lee Keath / AP, CAIRO

Nearly nine years ago, the upheaval was stunning. Massive crowds marched through the streets of Iran’s capital and other cities demanding change in the first major unrest to shake the rule of hard-line Muslim clerics over the country since they came to power in 1979.

It was sparked in the summer of 2009 when the reformist opposition raised accusations that the re-election victory of former hard-line Iranian president Mahmoud Ahmadinejad, was rigged.

The response was an earthquake. Pent-up resentment over political oppression brought millions nationwide out in protests over the next months, becoming known as the Green Movement.

Eventually, the response of Iran’s ruling establishment, led by Supreme Leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei, was brutal. The elite Revolutionary Guard and their volunteer force, known as the Basij, cracked down, opening fire on marchers and launching a wave of arrests. Dozens were killed; many more were jailed and tortured. The movement’s political leadership was put under house arrest.

Now Iran’s Islamic Republic is seeing a new, equally startling wave of unrest. This time it appears more amorphous and spontaneous, fueled by anger over a still-faltering economy, unemployment and corruption.

Since last Thursday, protests have burst out in towns and cities around the country. At least 21 people have been killed. With no central movement behind the unrest, its supporters on social media have come to refer to it with any number of hashtags, or simply as Tazahorat-e Sarasari, which is Farsi for “Protests Everywhere.”

Here is a look at the differences between 2009 and now that could give hints about what happens next.

WHO IS PROTESTING

In 2009, the demonstrations swelled to throngs of hundreds of thousands on some days and were focused in Iran’s main cities and provincial capitals, including Tehran, Tabriz, Isfahan and Shiraz.

In contrast, the past days’ fury has burst out mainly in mid-size cities and towns. The protests have been smaller — it is hard to get credible numbers, but they seem to each be in the hundreds or, at most, several thousand. However, they have swiftly erupted in far more places than before.

The first protest, sparked by a rise in egg and poultry prices, broke out in Mashhad, a city in the east that is considered a stronghold for conservatives. The unrest quickly spread across dozens of towns throughout the country. These sorts of mid-sized communities in the provinces have suffered heavily from the poor economy, with large proportions of young people unemployed and mired in despair over the future.

REJECTING THE SYSTEM

The protests might be rooted in anger over the economy and corruption, but protesters quickly started chanting slogans directly against Khamenei and denouncing the Islamic Republic itself — not just a call for reforms, but an open and outright rejection of the ruling system.

This is a dramatic shift from 2009. Protesters then had major demands — they wanted Ahmadinejad’s re-election overturned, reformist leader Mir Hossein Mousavi installed as president, greater social freedoms and an end to the security forces’ tight oppression. However, their demands largely stayed in the framework of existing politics.

Some voices called for Khamenei’s removal, but they were limited; the Green Movement’s leaders went out of their way to say they were not aiming to bring down the system, whether out of pragmatism or true faith in the potential for the “republic” part of “Islamic Republic.”