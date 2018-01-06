The Liberty Times Editorial: ROC puts MOFA in impossible spot

The Ministry of Foreign Affairs (MOFA) is the most outspoken of all the government’s ministries. Due to Taiwan’s unique diplomatic impotence, the ministry has to search around for things to do, and thus recently created a storm in a teacup over the new biometric passport, which incorrectly used a photograph of Washington Dulles International Airport in its design.

The ministry responded by demoting Bureau of Consular Affairs director-general Agnes Chen (陳華玉) and her predecessor, Representative to Canada Kung Chung-chen (龔中誠).

Putting aside the issue of whether the disciplinary action taken by the ministry was in proportion to the severity of the mistake, the design and production of passports has nothing to do with foreign affairs. Rather, it is an internal administrative affair. For the Minister of Foreign Affairs’ position to be called into question over the issue shows that in Taiwan, domestic affairs trump foreign affairs.

The ministry has also become embroiled in a spat over a dictionary produced by Japanese publishing company Iwanami Shoten.

The Kojien dictionary refers to Taiwan as the 26th province of China on a map of the administrative regions of the People’s Republic of China (PRC). Although the publisher stated that all the information in its description of Taiwan is factually correct, the ministry waded into the issue.

The foreign ministry instructed the director of Taiwan’s representative office in Japan to issue a “stern protest” to the publisher and additionally requested that all entries in the dictionary that contain the “mistake” are corrected. Mistakes should of course be corrected, but the ministry’s correction itself included a series of mistakes.

The ministry explained it thus: The Republic of China (ROC) government assumed administrative control of Taiwan and its outlying Penghu Islands in 1945 and, in accordance with the Constitution, implemented a constitutional government and democratic rule on the islands.

However, in 1945 the ROC government simply accepted the surrender of Japan — there was no transfer of sovereignty.

Taiwan continued to remain in limbo until the 1952 San Francisco Peace Treaty, signed between Japan and the Allied forces, which stipulated that Japan should surrender Taiwan, but did not state to which country Taiwan’s sovereignty would be transferred. The case for ROC sovereignty over Taiwan was not persuasive enough for the editors of the Kojien dictionary.

The ministry also argues that the “ROC (Taiwan)” is an independent sovereign nation and is not a province of China. However, the ROC is its own entity, just as Taiwan is its own entity. The “ROC (Taiwan)” pastiche is an artificial construct, formed out of necessity, and it has no recognition in the international community.

In the past, the ROC and the PRC were separate claimants in a fierce battle for recognition as the legal representative of China on the world stage.

If, as the ministry argues, Taiwan belongs to the ROC, this simply proves that the Kojien dictionary is correct in defining Taiwan as part of “one China” — although it opted to define “one China” as the PRC rather than the ROC.

In addition to the Kojien dictionary, the ROC’s allies also suffer from a similar contradiction. The ROC’s diplomatic allies recognize the ROC as the representative government of China and not the representative government of Taiwan. When an allied nation breaks off diplomatic relations with the ROC, it is transferring its recognition to the PRC as the legal government of China.