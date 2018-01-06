EDITORIAL: Obstacles to Taiwan’s democracy

The “birdcage” is open; it is now time for other impediments to a better-functioning democracy to be removed as well.

The revised Referendum Act (公民投票法) took effect yesterday, after amendments passed by the legislature last month were promulgated on Wednesday by President Tsai Ing-wen (蔡英文).

It was Tsai’s Democratic Progressive Party (DPP) predecessors who first proposed a referendum law, a notion that was fiercely opposed by the Chinese Nationalist Party (KMT) and its offshoots, the New Party and the People First Party (PFP), on constitutional and national security grounds.

DPP lawmakers submitted a referendum bill in 2003 in the wake of a growing groundswell of calls for a national vote on the use of nuclear power and construction of the Fourth Nuclear Power Plant.

However, their proposal also included suggested plebiscite topics on the nation’s borders, flag, name and defense issues, which raised hackles in Taiwan and abroad.

KMT and PFP legislators retaliated by introducing a bill that set impossibly high turnout thresholds for a referendum to be valid, and given the KMT’s legislative majority, its restrictive version passed, earning the new law its “birdcage” nickname.

The success of the pan-blue camp’s determination to prevent wider democracy can be measured by the failure of the six national referendums that have been held, as none met the required voter turnout level.

Now that Taiwan has a more realistic referendum act, voters have a chance to exercise a greater say on many crucial issues, be it the use of nuclear power, the direction of government policies and programs, the restructuring of the government by abolishing the moribund Control Yuan, or even far more sensitive — read explosive — topics that touch on the Constitution, national identity and national symbols.

However, patience and caution are advised.

Well-thought-out and carefully drafted referendum questions are key, as anyone who has watched the past year-and-a-half’s furor, debate and confusion caused by the amendments to the Labor Standards Act (勞動基準法) that were passed in December 2016 — or a number of other bills — could attest.

Speaking of reform, the legislature and poorly drafted bills, it is time for this newspaper’s by now annual plea to address a long-standing public complaint: the excessive number of extraordinary sessions the nation’s lawmakers seem to need to do their jobs.

Now that the referendum thresholds have been lowered, it is worth asking why the Constitution cannot be amended to extend the length of the Legislative Yuan’s mandated two-per-year regular sessions? Taking the idea a step further: Why not ban unscheduled sessions entirely, except in case of a national emergency, which should preclude dragging out passage of the general government budget until a special session is called.

Even one extraordinary session per year should be anathema, yet the KMT and DPP have become addicted to holding at least one, if not two, after each regular legislative session.

This addiction allows lawmakers to waste even more time before and after each regular session arguing over whether one or more extraordinary sessions will be necessary — the answer always seems to be yes — how long each will last and its agenda.

Perhaps if lawmakers were forced to take long breaks away from their offices and committee rooms, they could return refreshed and ready to work.