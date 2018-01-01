EDITOR’S NOTE:

We are pleased to announce that, beginning today, the On Taiwan series of articles written by US academics and career diplomats with a deep understanding and practical experience of Taiwan, cross-strait relations and Taiwan’s place in Asia and the world will appear in our op-ed section on Mondays.

The first article, which appears today, is written by Stephen M. Young, director of the American Institute in Taiwan from 2006 to 2009. Other authors will include Ian Easton, a research fellow at the Project 2049 Institute, where he conducts research on defense and security issues in Asia; John Tkacik, a retired US foreign service officer who has served in Taipei and Beijing and is now director of the Future Asia Project at the International Assessment and Strategy Center; Ryan Hass, who served as the director for China, Taiwan and Mongolian Affairs at the US’ National Security Council from 2013 to 2017 and can now be found at the Center for East Asia Policy Studies at the Brookings Institution; and Walter Lohman, director of the Heritage Foundation’s Asian Studies Center. This distinguished group will also be joined by other experts.