The giant rats that can diagnose deadly tuberculosis

By Kate Lyons / The Guardian, MOROGORO, Tanzania

After scampering about a sleek glass and aluminum cage, a rat named Riziwan has made a crucial discovery.

In just minutes, Riziwan has positively identified 13 people who may have tuberculosis (TB). The discovery is potentially life-saving news for those whose sputum samples were marked as clear by their local health clinics.

However, it is all in a day’s — or rather 15 minutes’ — work for Riziwan and the other giant African pouched rats that work at Belgian organization Apopo’s TB center in Morogoro, Tanzania.

Riziwan, now almost one year old, has been trained — almost since birth — to pick up the smell of the disease, which is notoriously difficult to detect.

To carry out his work, Riziwan is placed in a large cage. Into its base, technicians insert a metal bar holding 10 dishes of human sputum, sent to Apopo by a TB clinic. All samples have been heat-treated so there is no risk of infection to either rats or humans. One by one, metal grates in the bottom of the cage are opened to allow Riziwan to sniff each petri dish.

There is silence among the technicians as Riziwan examines the samples. He moves on quickly from slots one and two, but at the third he pauses and scratches the metal bottom of the cage, indicating that he smells the disease.

At the seventh hole he scratches again, and again at the eighth. This time Harumi Ramadhani, the training supervisor, presses a clicker, meaning Riziwan has correctly identified a control sample from one of the clinics. It earns him a reward of mashed banana, avocado and rat pellets.

In all, Riziwan checks 100 samples. His work done for the day, he is returned to a large open-air playpen.

The cage is cleaned and a second rat — a female named Pink — is brought in to test his findings.

“No person will be treated only on the statement of a rat,” said Lena Fiebig, head of the TB program at Apopo.

“The rats at this moment are not approved as a standalone diagnostic tool. We’ll then use a recognized method, and this is mostly concentrated microscopy, where a lab technician will recheck these samples. But the rats have already contributed tremendously to narrowing down the focus, so it’s not a team of 10 lab technicians who need a week to recheck,” Fiebig said.

On average, Apopo rats find an additional 40 percent of TB cases on top of those discovered by clinics.

Since they started work 10 years ago, they have screened nearly half a million samples and detected more than 12,200 missed cases. They can get through 100 samples in 10 to 20 minutes: A human with a microscope takes four days to test the same number.

The WHO estimates that last year 4.1 million TB cases went undetected, despite it being the world’s top infectious killer last year, resulting in 1.7 million deaths.

Detection rates using conventional light microscopy — the technique used at the clinics that send samples to Apopo for checking — can be as low as 20 percent.

Tuberculosis is an obvious target for the keen-nosed rats.

“It’s known, or perceived, that TB has a specific odor. Reportedly dogs would avoid patients’ rooms with the disease,” Fiebig said.

“Even doctors have reported cases where they receive a smell off TB patients,” she said.

The center began training the rats on samples from the central TB laboratory for Tanzania and the program became operational in 2007. Apopo now partners with 57 clinics in Tanzania, and has operations in Mozambique and a center about to open in Ethiopia.