[ LETTER ]

Taking to the streets

Labor groups and many other protesters on Saturday took to the streets to demonstrate against the government’s new labor policy. Many were labor representatives who I interviewed during former president Ma Ying-jeou’s (馬英九) term, and some were student leaders who I interviewed during the Sunflower movement in 2014.

I support and praise them for taking their fight for workers’ rights to the streets.

However, a photo of a topless woman whose clothing was allegedly stripped off by police during the protest was posted on Facebook, accusing the police of overreacting.

Spreading false accusations is irrelevant to the protest itself, misdirects its focus and will undoubtedly increase tension between the police and the public, which is highly undesirable.

Luckily, police equipped with hidden cameras were able to record what actually happened, which helped avoid a big misunderstanding.

After the controversy caused when New Party spokesman Wang Ping-chung’s (王炳忠) home was searched, President Tsai Ing-wen’s (蔡英文) administration could have faced even more trouble if the police had failed to clarify the accusation.

On the other hand, it should be mentioned that during the legislature’s review of the draft amendments to the Labor Standards Act (勞動基準法) earlier this month, Democratic Progressive Party (DPP) Legislator Chiu Yi-ying (邱議瑩) said that the sound of protesters outside the Legislative Yuan was a recording.

Many of my friends who support the DPP criticized Chiu’s statement on their Facebook pages.

The DPP government has been in power for almost two years. The pan-blue camp dislikes the government, but they have now been joined by some supporters who voted for Tsai.

If the government says that the sound of protesters was just a recording and continues to provoke them, it will make its supporters even more unhappy. This is not a good thing for the Tsai administration, which has promised to act with extreme humility.

Huang Jui-lin

New Taipei City