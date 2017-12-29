Yilan must focus on more than land use

By Lee Wu-chung 李武忠

Yilan County Acting Commissioner Derek Chen (陳金德) has loosened local regulations on farmhouse construction, even though it might be in breach of national laws.

It is baffling that Chen, a member of the ruling party, would take such a hardline approach on the issue, as local governments typically depend on the central government for funding and support for many of their local policies. Why would he prefer to communicate with the central government through the media, rather than through internal Democratic Progressive Party (DPP) mechanisms?

Chen’s approach has continued to attract attention to the issue and made it even more controversial. As it stands, it appears the argument is no longer about agriculture or how farmhouses should be built.

Despite its reputation as an important cradle of early democratic movements against the Chinese Nationalist Party’s (KMT) party-state, Yilan County could see the KMT voted back into power in next year’s county commissioner election. This is deeply worrying for the DPP.

As most landowners want the government to loosen regulations on farmland use, government officials supporting stricter land management rules and limiting the use of farmland to agricultural use have come under considerable pressure from the public and city councils.

Many government officials end up resigning or being asked to leave. While some academics and young local farmers with environmentalist ideals advocate protecting Yilan’s pristine environment, they are few in number. Supporters of looser regulations include many old farmers and their families who want more flexibility in land use, which would enable them to sell their land for better prices.

Supporters of looser farmland regulations hold sway in the county and anyone who wants to be elected county commissioner must take their views seriously. Perhaps that best explains the Chen’s actions.

Farmers account for a small slice of Yilan County’s population and the key to winning next year’s elections is addressing the concerns of the majority of Yilan residents. Many of them have not yet voiced their opinion on the issue.

Farmers have average annual incomes of between NT$200,000 and NT$600,000 from crops. For that reason, their children naturally prefer to leave home and choose other careers when they grow up.

If it wants to safeguard the nation’s food security, protect its ecology, and promote water and soil conservation, the government should not require farmers to stick to farming alone, lest they consider it a misfortune that they own land designated for agricultural use.

Authorities should also offer supplementary measures to help farmers with issues such their income and the stress they face.

In the past, Yilan County residents opposed Formosa Plastics Corp’s construction of a naphtha cracker there to protect the environment. However, prioritizing environmental conservation has taken a toll on the local economy and many residents have left the county to find work.

Would residents be happy if their county were turned into a holiday destination for tourists seeking a weekend getaway in nature? How will they find a better balance between ensuring economic growth and preserving the county’s pastoral landscape?

These issues will be important in next year’s county commissioner election. Candidates should present concrete plans and a clear vision for the county’s future. Residents should vote for the kind of future they want for Yilan. Candidates should not turn the issue of farmland regulations into a political game and residents must not let politicians manipulate them.