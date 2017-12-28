Interpol alerts prove a formidable tool to silence journalists

By Jago Russell and Christophe Deloire

Arrests of journalists in Spain and Ukraine on the basis of Interpol notices have raised serious questions about the methods of the international police agency. For media professionals in particular, the trend is deeply worrying.

The cases in Spain and Ukraine are not isolated incidents. Countries opposed to a free press are increasingly using Interpol’s “wanted person” alerts to target and silence journalists who have fled.

Since July, Fair Trials and Reporters Without Borders (RSF) have responded to a number of cases in which reporters have been arrested and detained on the basis of Interpol information. Countries circulating these orders include Azerbaijan, Turkey, Uzbekistan and Kazakhstan.

The circulation of wanted person alerts, which include “notices” and “diffusions,” is one of Interpol’s key functions. These alerts, transmitted to police databases worldwide, identify the subject as a wanted criminal.

These notifications have far-reaching consequences and, as we have learned, can easily be abused. For example, in recent months, journalists like Hamza Yalcin, Fikret Huseynli, Narzullo Akhunzhonov and Can Dundar, targeted by their governments for simply doing their jobs, have all been flagged by Interpol.

When used properly, an Interpol alert is a critical tool for fighting global crime. The subject of an Interpol alert can face lengthy periods in detention while challenging extradition. Clearing one’s name can be difficult.

Even when an alert is removed from Interpol’s databases, one might continue to face the threat of arrest when traveling, or be refused visas in a never-ending cycle of persecution.

Wanted person alerts are not the only way that Interpol’s mechanisms are being abused.

In September last year, Syrian journalist Zaina Erhaim had her passport seized by British border police at London’s Heathrow Airport after it was falsely reported stolen on the Interpol system. Similar efforts to use Interpol to restrict the travel of unfriendly journalists have been reported elsewhere.

Interpol was created in 1923 to help countries coordinate the fight against cross-border crime and terrorism. Its mission is simple: To “make the world a safer place.”

However, while the goal is noble, not all 192 member countries stick to the rules. Interpol’s members include some of the world’s most oppressive governments, the leaders of which routinely misuse their own criminal justice systems to silence free speech and political opposition.

These authoritarian regimes think nothing of using Interpol to target reporters in exile.

When Interpol alerts are misused in this way, oppression gains an international stamp of approval. This is why tackling abuse of the Interpol system is crucial.

While it is lamentable that countries like Turkey, China and Egypt persecute journalists at home, we must not allow Interpol to become complicit in such behavior. The international community must show its commitment to free speech by making it clear that reporters forced to flee their homelands will be protected and allowed to continue their work.

Interpol has the tools to strengthen its notification systems. The agency has shown an impressive commitment to change, introducing new rules to protect refugees, for example, and creating a more robust complaints mechanism.

Moreover, the agency’s constitution, which each member country must sign, requires that Interpol not engage in political cases and that its actions respect the UN Universal Declaration of Human Rights, which includes the right to freedom of expression.