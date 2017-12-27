How Trump is slowing immigration without laying a brick

By Amanda Holpuch / The Guardian, NEW YORK

US President Donald Trump has failed to add another inch to the nation’s border wall with Mexico, but his administration this year has quietly erected a steep, invisible wall that limits migration to the US, lawyers and refugee groups say.

Some of these roadblocks received much attention, like the three versions of a travel ban on people from Muslim-majority nations and the cancelation of Deferred Action for Childhood Arrivals — a program started by the administration of former US president Barack Obama that protected undocumented young people raised in the US.

However, the Trump administration also appears to have orchestrated a more subtle attack on immigration that touches the most vulnerable populations, like refugees, as well as powerful business people who work in the US.

“I think that they’re basically hoping that five years from now we see a significant decrease in the number of people who even want to come,” immigration lawyer Sandra Feist said. “I think if we keep this up, that’s what we’ll see.”

Feist, who has worked in immigration law for 16 years and is a part of the American Immigration Lawyers Association media and advocacy committee, said a slew of small administrative changes have drastically slowed the visa process.

This includes things such as increased scrutiny of the H-1B visa for people in specialty occupations and a new requirement that people seeking employer-sponsored green cards be interviewed.

For all visas, immigration lawyers have also seen an increase in challenges, or requests for evidence, from US Citizenship and Immigration Services (USCIS), which oversees immigration.

When Trump was elected, Feist anticipated that Congress would move to change immigration law, but she said she did not expect interference with the administrative process.

“I don’t think I expected them to attack my high-skilled immigration process so aggressively,” Feist said. “I also was not prepared for the ways in which they used the administrative processes so skillfully to create very real hurdles and barriers in ways that didn’t require any changes in the law.”

A concern for immigration lawyers is the direction of the USCIS under its new ombudsman, Julie Kirchner, who for 10 years was director of Federation for American Immigration Reform, a group that has advocated extreme restrictions on immigration.

The Congressional Hispanic Caucus in May called for her removal.

“We do not believe that a person who has spent over a decade attacking immigrant communities will now work effectively and thoughtfully to advance the rights of immigrants and fulfill the important duties that are required of this role,” the caucus said.

The US Department of Homeland Security, which oversees USCIS, said it does not comment on congressional correspondence to secretaries.

The changes at USCIS have hit the key pillars of immigration in the US: employer and family-based, where citizens or a green card holder sponsor a family member’s green card application.

Trump has said he wants to replace family-based immigration, which he calls chain migration, with a merit-based system. He has also called for Congress to terminate the diversity lottery program, which awards 50,000 visas to people vetted by the same process as other visas.

“The lottery system and chain migration — we are going to end them fast. Congress must get involved immediately, and they are involved immediately, and I can tell you we have tremendous support, they will be ended,” Trump said two weeks ago.