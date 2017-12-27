Indoor smoke poses health risks

By Wayne Gao 高志文

The Cabinet on Thursday last week approved a set of proposed amendments to the Tobacco Hazards Prevention Act (菸害防制法) that might be among the most important legal measures ever taken to protect the health of Taiwanese.

Premier William Lai (賴清德) said that the Cabinet referred to the WHO’s Framework Convention on Tobacco Control when formulating the proposed amendments, but is that true?

Tobacco manufacturers keep finding new ways to market their products, such as menthol or fruit-flavored cigarettes, to teenagers. The WHO calls for strict prohibition of flavored cigarettes.

The view from Taipei might be that the nation has done a good job of tobacco prevention, but international tobacco companies continue to make big profits in Taiwan, where more than half the population is exposed to the harmful effects of second-hand smoke.

Most Taiwanese are worried about outdoor air pollution, but most people spend 18 hours or more indoors every day, so indoor air quality is even more crucial.

Smoking causes serious air pollution, exposing people to 100 times as much PM2.5 — fine particulate matter measuring 2.5 micrometers or smaller — as there would be near a busy main road, and smoking in nightclubs can push the PM2.5 concentration up to 10 times the level that sets off a “purple” warning, meaning “very unhealthy.”

To make a living and support their families, tens of thousands of nighttime workers across the nation work in smoke-filled environments that seriously damage their health. Allowing this situation to continue shows disdain for their right to work in a healthy environment.

Tobacco companies, and a few nightclub owners instigated by the same firms, vociferously oppose a smoking ban in pubs, bars and nightclubs, saying it would negatively affect their business.

However, almost all research done in nations where there is an outright ban on smoking in pubs, bars and nightclubs show that after smoking was banned in such places, their business actually improved.

Banning smoking in leisure venues are supported not only by 90 percent of non-smokers, but also by 70 percent of smokers, because even smokers do not want to be exposed to second-hand smoke for long periods.

Smoking rooms are allowed in the Cabinet’s proposed amendments, which are more lenient than the WHO’s recommendation of banning smoking entirely, with no smoking rooms allowed.

Smoking rooms allow the smoke to diffuse through the air, making it difficult to block second-hand smoke. It is just as useless as separating a swimming pool into peeing and non-peeing areas.

Hopefully, when legislators consider the proposed amendments, they will impose a complete ban on smoking in public spaces with no provision of smoking rooms as nearly 100 other nations have already done.

Almost all advanced nations prohibit smoking in pubs, bars and nightclubs. Research shows that when tourists from Europe and the US visit nations where smoking is not prohibited at nighttime venues, such as Taiwan, many of them refuse to spend their money in smoke-filled nightclubs, because they are accustomed to a smoke-free environment.

When smoking is banned in pubs and bars, smokers need only to step outside to smoke, while about 80 percent of non-smokers will be more likely to visit and spend their money there. Therefore, businesses would benefit from a complete smoking ban.