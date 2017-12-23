A 10th of the world’s wilderness has disappeared since 1992

By Susan Chenery / The Guardian

The world’s last great wildernesses are shrinking at an alarming rate. In the past two decades, 10 percent of the Earth’s wilderness has been lost due to human pressure, a mapping study by the University of Queensland (UQ) found.

Over the course of human history, there has been a major degradation of 52 percent of the Earth’s ecosystems, while the remaining 48 percent is being increasingly eroded. Since 1992, when the UN signed the Rio convention on biological diversity, 3 million square kilometers of wilderness have been lost.

“If this rate continues, we will have lost all wildernesses within the next 50 years,” said UQ professor and conservationist James Watson, a senior author on the study.

This wilderness degradation is endangering biodiversity, as well as the water cycle, the nitrogen cycle and pollination.

Once they have been damaged or cleared, the wildernesses are gone for good, Watson said, adding that there is no scientific evidence that degraded ecosystems could ever return to their original condition.

These pristine wild places exist in inhospitable locations: the deserts of central Australia, the Amazon rainforest in South America, Africa, the Tibetan plateau in central Asia, and the boreal forests of Canada and Russia.

They are being encroached on by logging, oil and gas exploration, mining, roads and agriculture.

“It is death by a thousand cuts,” said doctoral student James Allan, who also worked on the study. “The moment you put a road in, you get people moving in to farm, hunt, and [that] undermines the wilderness.”

“The risk is that a lot of these systems could collapse,” Allan said. “The Amazon is the best example of where you need the whole forest, or a huge portion of the forest, protected for the hydrological cycle to function.”

One-third of the Amazon wilderness region has been lost since 1992.

“What we are showing is that the degradation of intact ecosystems affects the ability around cloud formation, so it means that literally the ability to create rain is affected,” Watson said. “We are seeing the dramatic impacts on water, in terms of the water flow in rivers.”

Loss of wilderness affects the migratory species that depend on large intact wilderness areas, and the large carnivores — charismatic megafauna such as lions, which cannot live in a human landscape when their habitat disappears.

According to the study, Australia has not suffered the worst of global wilderness loss.

“Central and northern Australia have very little large-scale infrastructure at present,” Watson said. “We are very lucky, we have a very low population density and the vast majority of our population is on the coast.”

“This does not mean these areas are not threatened — they still have very serious issues with invasive species and non-natural fire regimes,” Watson said.

However, the irrigation and mining projects in western and southern Australia scattered within the wilderness regions, Australia Conservation Foundation policy analyst James Trezise said.

Australia urgently needs to address the major drivers of habitat loss, invasive species and fire regimes, Trezise said.

“We have some of the biggest intact tropical savannas, we have got amazing desert country [but] we have this immense challenge in how we adapt and protect nature going into the future,” Trezise said. “Otherwise, we will see a significant ramp-up in extinction.”