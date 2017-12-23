[ LETTER ]

Religion in politics

The recall vote against New Power Party (NPP) Executive Chairman Huang Kuo-chang (黃國昌) earlier this month was mainly mobilized by religious groups rather than conventional political organizations.

Although everyone has their own interpretation of the results of the vote, which was eventually rejected, the Greater Taipei Stability Power Alliance — the Christian-focused group that initiated the vote — was greatly encouraged.

The alliance had clearly expressed its opposition to same-sex marriage during the mobilization process and it claims that the vote effectively intimidated Huang.

In next year’s nine-in-one local elections, these religious groups are very likely to contest the city and county councilor elections to get more experience in preparation for the 2020 legislative elections.

Since the participation of the Faith and Hope League, a Christian political party, and the Republican Party, which was allegedly supported by Buddhist Master Miao Tien (妙天), in last year’s legislative election, religious forces that used to be affiliated with political parties behind the scenes have taken center stage by nominating candidates to safeguard their beliefs and interests.

Another example is the anti-gay Tsung Hua Religious Alliance. Established in May, the alliance’s leaders and members have a background in Buddhist and Taoist organizations, I-Kuan Tao, the Unification Church and the Alliance of Taiwan Religious Groups for the Protection of the Family.

After its headquarters opened in the middle of last month, the media reported that the alliance’s goal is to win three seats in the next legislative election and to push for a basic law on religious freedom.

The biggest catalyst for worshipers of Buddha, Jesus and other gods across many religions to gather under the banner of a single political group is undoubtedly the call against marriage equality, which was perhaps their most powerful tool when mobilizing supporters for the recall vote against Huang.

Both the Republican Party’s absorption of members and volunteers, and the Stability Power Alliance’s recruitment of volunteers for the recall vote campaign, show that many middle-class office workers and their families might appear to be nice and timid, but are driven by a strong sense of religious duty.

For those enthusiasts, throwing themselves into the campaign against marriage equality allowed them to be heard and feel part of a consolidated group.

The campaign was a perfect trinity of religion, politics and social interaction.

Regardless of the outcome of the vote, the successful mobilization of the Stability Power Alliance over the past year will undeniably encourage more religious groups to enter politics under the anti-marriage equality banner.

Furthermore, after the legislature passed the Political Party Act (政黨法) last month, lowering the number of votes a political party needs to qualify for subsidies to 3 percent of the total votes cast, the system is now more favorable toward the coexistence of a number of small parties.

Religious forces leaning toward the more conservative end of the political spectrum are ideologically closer to the Chinese Nationalist Party (KMT). If they are not happy with the number of legislative hopefuls that the KMT nominates for the elections, they might follow the Stability Power Alliance and Faith and Hope League’s lead and set up their own party.