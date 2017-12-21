Thought police instill fear in western China

By Gerry Shih / AP

Nobody knows what happened to the Uighur student after he returned to China from Egypt and was taken away by police.

Not his village neighbors in China’s far west, who have not seen him in months. Not his former classmates, who fear Chinese authorities beat him to death.

Not his mother, who lives in a two-story house at the far end of a country road, alone behind walls bleached by the desert sun.

She opened the door one afternoon for an unexpected visit by reporters, who showed her a photograph of a handsome young man posing in a park, one arm in the wind.

“Yes, that is him,” she said as tears began streaming down her face. “This is the first time I have heard anything of him in seven months. What happened?”

“Is he dead or alive?” she asked.

The student’s friends think he joined the thousands — possibly tens of thousands — of people, rights groups and academics estimate, who have been spirited without trial into secretive detention camps for alleged political crimes that range from having extremist thoughts to merely traveling or studying abroad.

The mass disappearances, beginning in the past year, are part of a sweeping effort by Chinese authorities to use detentions and data-driven surveillance to impose a digital police state in the region of Xinjiang and over its Uighurs, a 10 million strong, Turkic-speaking Muslim minority that China says has been influenced by Islamic extremism.

Along with the detention camps, unprecedented levels of police blanket Xinjiang’s streets. Cutting-edge digital surveillance systems track where Uighurs go, what they read, who they talk to and what they say. And under an opaque system that treats practically all Uighurs as potential terror suspects, Uighurs who contact family abroad risk questioning or detention.

The campaign has been led by Chinese Communist Party official Chen Quanguo (陳全國), who was last year promoted to head Xinjiang after subduing another restive region — Tibet.

Chen vowed to hunt down Uighur separatists blamed for attacks that have left hundreds dead, saying authorities would “bury terrorists in the ocean of the people’s war and make them tremble.”

Through rare interviews with Uighurs who recently left China, a review of government procurement contracts and unreported documents, and a trip through southern Xinjiang, reporters pieced together a picture of Chen’s war that is ostensibly rooting out terror — but instead instilling fear.

Most of the more than a dozen Uighurs interviewed for this story spoke on condition of anonymity for fear that Chinese authorities would punish them or their family members.

Reporters are withholding the student’s name and other personal information to protect people who fear government retribution.

Chen and the Xinjiang regional government did not respond to repeated requests for comment, but the Chinese government describes its Xinjiang security policy as a “strike hard” campaign that is necessary following a series of attacks in 2013 and 2014, including a mass knifing at a train station that killed 33 people.

“If we do not do this, it will be like several years ago — hundreds will die,” Hotan city propaganda official Bao Changhui said.

China also says the crackdown is only half the picture. It points to decades of heavy economic investment and cultural assimilation programs and measures like preferential college admissions for Uighurs.