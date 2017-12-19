Judicial reform on a shoestring

By Lin Yu-shun 林裕順

Acting on a resolution by the national affairs conference on judicial reform, the Judicial Yuan has proposed a draft act regarding citizens’ participation in criminal trials. This indicates that the changes to the law would be different from the previous administration’s idea of lay judges, who were to be able to observe the judicial process, but not have any say in the verdict, and to voice opinions, but not give rulings.

The draft act conceives of members of the public as taking on the role of “citizen judges,” who would be able to participate fully in the proceedings, with the right to observe and make judgements.

Given the hundreds of clauses and tracts in the draft that would need to be amended, it seems that the people responsible for reform have got their work cut out for them.

However, after taking a closer look at what changes are actually being proposed, it is difficult not to feel that the strategy remains mired in the old thinking of “reform on a shoestring.”

An overview of the draft act reveals that it envisages panels composed of judges and members of the public at a ratio of 3:6, who would sit together and confer during the trial proceedings. When it comes to deciding the verdict, the votes of each member of the panel — be they a judge or a member of the public — would be given equal weighting.

From these, it seems that the strategy in forming the proposed draft is not to create a US-style jury system, but a lay judge system as employed in Japan. One is not necessarily better than the other: The success or failure of the system is tied more to the motivation of the people participating and their sense of social responsibility.

South Korea has adopted a jury system similar to the US’, but it was not used in the criminal trial brought against former South Korean president Park Geun-hye on charges of influence-peddling.

It is pertinent to ask, then, whether the “citizen judge” system should be used in major cases, such as the corruption trial against former president Chen Shui-bian (陳水扁), and whether it could ever take root in Taiwan and increase the public’s trust in the judiciary, as well as improve the nation’s standing in the international community.

According to figures released by Japan last month on how the lay judge system there is being implemented, of about 800 cases so far this year for major crimes like homicide, theft and arson, Japanese citizens have participated in about seven days of trials, in which there were, on average, less than five sittings, including a total of about 11 hours spent in deliberations on verdicts.

As much as 90 percent of Japanese citizens participating in the trial process expressed satisfaction with the discussion and communication between the respective parties.

The lay judge system has a high level of support among Japanese and the international community, and the main reason for this is the legislative changes made to Japan’s Code of Criminal Procedure, which have increased transparency in the trial process and greatly reduced trial times, lightening the pressure on citizens and removed much of the barriers between the public and court proceedings.

Non-fiction collections of case studies, such as Thirty Years Languishing in the Legal System (流浪法庭3十年) notwithstanding, judicial statistics in Taiwan have none of the aforementioned details about trial lengths or numbers of court sessions, the number of witnesses or awareness of the issues.