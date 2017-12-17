Ignorance should not drive water buffaloes out

By Monica Kuo 郭瓊瑩

Not long ago there was another incident involving water buffaloes in Taipei’s Yangmingshan National Park (陽明山), in which visitors called on firefighters to chase the animals away because they were blocking a hiking trail. One can only wonder what people are thinking.

Several years ago, visitors who did not know what they were doing were injured by water buffaloes after teasing them. The incident ended with the national park administration having to pay them compensation from tax money.

Since then, the administration has commissioned academics and experts to conduct lengthy studies to show that water buffaloes in the area have been living in harmony with the grassland ecology for well over a century.

During the Qing Dynasty, farmers in the Shilin (士林) and Beitou (北投) districts asked their farmers’ association to appoint people to take care of their water buffaloes after the farming season, a task that has been passed down from generation to generation.

The buffaloes were kept around Qingtiangang (擎天崗), shaping the landscape as they fed on grass and shrubs and were allowed to move about freely. This helped them gain enough strength to aid farmers in the spring season and work in the rice paddies.

The system continued into the Japanese colonial period and was included in the Japanese Wagyu record.

The people caring for the water buffaloes these days are old, and the issue is reaching a turning point: If the buffaloes were to be removed and the state of the landscape maintained manually, the cost of cutting the grass would run into the millions of New Taiwan dollars every year.

Many farmers on Yangmingshan, including Taipei Farmers’ Association chairman Chuang Lung-yen (莊龍彥), believe that the water buffaloes and grasslands are part of the cultural landscape and that they have helped pass on farming and husbandry traditions and knowledge.

They are therefore calling on the national park’s management office to consider maintaining a suitable number of water buffaloes and the grassland ecology.

The park should consider dividing the area into districts and actively inform visitors about the ecosystem’s functions, and the value and dangers of sharing the area with the animals.

Although the visitors in the most recent incident were not injured by the animals, just a bit frightened by their presence, their contacting the fire department shows that they had not read the relevant information available online.

Regardless of what the next step is, the future of water buffaloes in the area should not be decided based on the animals possibly choking on visitors’ litter. The way to resolve the issue is to disseminate the necessary environmental information to visitors.

As local farmers support the continued presence of water buffaloes, and the preservation of the farming culture and landscape, and as academic experiments and long-term studies have been conducted, the national park administration should also consider the incidents when looking for ways to better preserve the ecosystem, the ecological diversity and human traditions and customs in the area.

The grassland ecology and landscape in Scotland and England, including in national parks, have more or less merged with husbandry.

Taiwan’s national parks will soon have existed for half a century; public education should continue so that innocent water buffaloes will not stop ignorant visitors from enjoying the unique landscape of the Yangmingshan grasslands ecosystem.