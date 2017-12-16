Beijing’s approach to HK is flawed

By Doug Bandow

Chinese President Xi Jinping (習近平) has ascended China’s political mountaintop and is imposing his will on both the Chinese Communist Party and the Chinese public. His time spent in the US did not turn him into a liberal: Under him, the People’s Republic of China (PRC) has taken a sharply authoritarian direction.

What the PRC does at home no doubt concerns freedom-loving people around the world. Nevertheless, it comes as no surprise and China remains far freer today than during Mao Zedong’s (毛澤東) rule.

However, Beijing’s domestic policies matter more when applied to nominally autonomous Chinese territories, most notably Hong Kong. The latter is not only the economically freest land on Earth, it also is governed by law, not men, and protects basic liberties. However, that appears to be changing, for the worse.

Seized by Great Britain from the decrepit Chinese Empire, the territory was returned in 1997. Beijing promised to preserve its unique characteristics as a special administrative region (SAR).

Little changed for many years. However, the 2014 “Umbrella movement” featured youth-driven demands for the impossible: democratic selection of the SAR’s political leaders. Protests ended with a political impasse.

Intrusions in Hong Kong’s autonomy have since increased. In 2015, several publishers critical of the PRC were arrested by Chinese authorities in seeming violations of international law.

Last year, two pro-independence activists were blocked from taking their seats in the Hong Kong Legislative Council after highlighting their contempt for Beijing while taking their oath of office. The Chinese National People’s Congress joined the controversy and Hong Kong authorities challenged the election of another four political activists.

In July, Xi visited Hong Kong to mark the 20th anniversary of China’s takeover and made clear his government would not tolerate support for independence. In August, three leaders of the “Umbrella movement” were sentenced to prison for their role in protests three years before.

Now the Legislative Council is expected to approve legislation pushed by Beijing to criminalize showing disrespect to China’s national anthem, which is played at Hong Kong sporting events. Participants at soccer matches have booed, chanted and waved banners against the PRC. The measure provides for a prison term of up to three years imprisonment.

Exactly how the measure would be enforced is unclear. Hong Kong would face the embarrassing question of whether it is willing to jail its people for what is pure free speech.

Much will be at stake in how it answers.

As China grows stronger, it needs to learn the value of forbearance. Beijing has the power to do most anything that it wants not in Hong Kong. However, prudence counsels for less, rather than more.

First, Hong Kong is the canary in the mine for Taiwan. Most Taiwanese, especially young people, do not identify with the PRC. Why would they choose to be ruled from Beijing?

To accept even a looser connection would require trust in the central authorities. However, what is occurring in Hong Kong is not reassuring. With a robust democracy, Taiwanese have even more to lose.

Second, the status of Hong Kong is an indicator of Beijing’s respect for international law. London never had the means to enforce its agreement with the PRC over Hong Kong’s return. However, the resulting pact was a symbol of China’s maturity. To ostentatiously toss aside the SAR’s most important liberties would demonstrate a worrisome mix of arrogance and impatience, sure to concern the PRC’s neighbors.