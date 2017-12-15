Lee sentenced in a ‘Moscow Trial’

By Yu Jie 余杰

Beijing’s verdict in Taiwanese human rights campaigner Lee Ming-che’s (李明哲) case is strongly redolent of the “Moscow Trials” held in the Soviet Union during the 1930s.

Between 1936 and 1938, former Communist Party of the Soviet Union (CPSU) general secretary Joseph Stalin orchestrated the Great Purge — also known as the Great Terror — during which the three large-scale Moscow Trials became the focus of world attention.

The first trial was held in 1936. The trial’s chief defendants were 16 members of a so-called Trotskyite-Zinovievite counter-revolutionary bloc, including prominent former CPSU leaders Grigory Zinoviev and Lev Kamenev.

All of the defendants were sentenced to death and executed.

The second trial took place the following year. On trial were 17 party members from a so-called parallel “anti-Soviet Trotskyite center” within the party, which included Karl Radek, Yuriy Pyatakov and Grigory Sokolnikov.

Thirteen were executed, while the remainder were sent to labor camps where they subsequently died.

The third trial was held in 1938 against 21 defendants from a so-called “bloc of rightists and Trotskyites” alleged to have been led by the former chairman of Communist International, Nikolai Bukharin, and former Council of People’s Commissars of the Soviet Union chairman Alexei Rykov.

All of the defendants were sentenced to death and executed by firing squad.

Following nationwide arrests of human rights lawyers and activists by Chinese officials in 2015, Chinese courts have been gradually passing a succession of verdicts, one of which was in Lee’s case. Although the Moscow Trials belong to a vastly different era, Beijing’s methods are strikingly similar.

First, the Moscow Trials, like China’s, were “open trials.”

During the Moscow Trials, foreign journalists, diplomatic corps and independent observers were invited to attend the hearings. The majority of Western observers believed the trials to be fair.

Denis Pitt, a lawyer and British Labour Party lawmaker — who was later expelled from the party for supporting the 1940 Soviet invasion of Finland — wrote: “…we can feel confident that when the smoke has rolled away from the battlefield of controversy it will be realized that the charge was true, the confessions correct and the prosecution fairly conducted.”

Similarly, during the process of Lee’s trial, the Chinese Communist Party rapidly published updates from the proceedings through state-controlled media and on official Web sites.

“Open” trials are a tool in the toolkit employed by totalitarian governments and they only allow the public to see what it is meant to see.

Details of the imprisonment of the accused — whether or not they have been tortured or mistreated during their confinement — are kept hidden from the public.

Defendants in kangaroo courts are always left with no choice but to be represented by an officially-sanctioned defense lawyer and reject any lawyer arranged on their behalf by their family members. This was especially true in Lee’s case.

Not only was it impossible for a Taiwanese lawyer to attend Lee’s trial, he was also unable to ask any Chinese human rights lawyer whom he had previously come into contact with to take on his case.

Other defendants in Chinese human rights cases, despite having written to defense attorneys with instructions, all had their applications nullified by officials.