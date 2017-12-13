Democrats have to fight back against illiberalism

By Abhisit Vejjajiva

Almost 25 years ago, when leading liberals and democrats around the region decided to establish the Council of Asian Liberals and Democrats, there was optimism about the prospects of democratization in Asia. Globally, the end of the Cold War also seemed to have vindicated liberalism and democracy.

Today, all is not well with liberal democracy in Asia and indeed in many parts of the world.

Recent trends and patterns in elections and governance suggest a clear recession, even a reversal, in democratic development worldwide, with challenges in the form of authoritarianism and illiberalism fueled by rising sentiments of nationalism and populism, fed by fear, anger and frustration in reaction to rising inequality and threats of terrorism.

In Asia, there is concern about the continuing and intensifying dominance of populism, illiberalism and authoritarianism in many countries in the region.

The political situation in Cambodia continues to deteriorate with the dissolution of the main opposition party, making free and fair elections next year highly unlikely. In the Philippines, a democratically elected leader continues to consolidate political power in the office of the president, not to mention the abuses of basic rights in the war on drugs.

Religious extremism and economic protectionism are on the rise in Indonesia, Malaysia and Myanmar, and this impinges on these countries’ ability to foster good governance and democratic consolidation.

In Hong Kong, the policy of “one country, two systems” has been strained in recent years, and China’s claim of “comprehensive jurisdiction” raises serious concerns about the territory’s guaranteed autonomy.

The date of Thailand’s elections remains unclear and there are increasing concerns on the willingness of the military junta to transfer political power to a civilian government.

All throughout Asia, human rights violations are still prevalent, and liberals and democrats are still struggling to combat fake news and misinformation as they try to address these issues.

Yet, rather than lamenting the state of the world and placing the blame on others, we need to reassess and reimagine their priorities to tackle the pressing issues of the world today, while retaining the fundamental liberal principles and values which ensure social peace and prosperity.

We must go back to the heart of the matter, which is to provide a better quality of life for people.

Liberals and democrats need to show what liberalism and democracy can offer by getting back to basics.

We need to demonstrate that we know what the concerns of people are and offer real solutions, not just abstract principles and ideology.

We need to get back to what we do best, being the force for change and progress. In the end, I have no doubt that history will vindicate us, and that the principles of democracy, human rights, a well-managed market economy and the rule of law are the only pathways to peace, justice and prosperity.

Abhisit Vejjajiva is director of the Council of Asian Liberals and Democrats and a former prime minister of Thailand.