A ‘safe road’ alone is not enough

By Tsai Chung-yueh 蔡中岳

Many People are looking forward to the completion of the Suhua Highway Improvement Project, so that residents of Hualien and Taitung counties on Taiwan’s east coast can have a “safe road home.”

However, it has been revealed that in late October a major collapse occurred in the Gufong Tunnel (谷風隧道), which has been bored through, but is still having work done on it. About 10,000m3 of rock and gravel collapsed into a stretch of about 300m of the tunnel, which would take an estimated eight months to clear. This is the biggest of at least 200 tunnel collapses that have happened so far during the project.

The project has been controversial from the start. The progress of an environmental impact assessment, from its submission to approval, was possibly the quickest there has ever been for a major construction project.

The departments in charge of the project assured the public that large amounts of assessment data are available for reference from the previously mooted Suhua freeway plan.

However, when the project passed the environmental impact assessment, Hualien County Commissioner Fu Kun-chi said that “even the Great Wall of China did not require such a long time for preparation,” implying that the project underwent the most rigorous review in history.

However, following this supposedly super-rigorous review, the project has run into a series of hitches. Its route had to be changed because of protests when locals realized that it ran through ancestral graves in the Aboriginal village of Wuta (武塔), and then again following landslides caused by Typhoon Saola in 2012. Since then, work has been delayed again because the original assessment was not thorough enough to detect the archeological remains at Hanben (漢本).

Although October’s collapse was not the first, it involved almost as much rock and gravel as there was in the nation’s biggest-ever collapse, which took place in the Hsuehshan Tunnel (雪山隧道) in 1997, burying a tunnel boring machine, and killing and injuring several tunnel workers.

The latest collapse highlights the difficulties involved in building the road under such geologically sensitive conditions.

Over the past few years, the Suhua Improvement Engineering Office has done as much as humanly possible to finish the work on schedule, while paying due attention to safety.

However, it faces the same problem that caused large-scale flooding in the New Yongchun Tunnel (新永春隧道) during construction of the Taiwan Railways Administration’s North Link Line.

The problem is that the Central Mountain Range contains a vast amount of water and when water penetrates into the rock strata, which consist mainly of marble and other kinds of metamorphic rock, there is no way to accurately predict where it will flow. As a result, tunnel collapses caused by water penetration can easily occur and this is the main reason why more than 200 collapses have occurred since work started on the Suhua project. These incidents demonstrate the intrinsically difficult conditions involved.

When people talk about a “safe road,” it should not only mean that the finished road is safe to use, but also that the construction is carried out safely.

When the most recent collapse happened, the office reacted quickly by evacuating all of its personnel from the tunnel, so that although some machinery was damaged, no one was injured or killed. This shows how important vigilant monitoring, thorough risk management, good judgement and quick decisions are for ensuring safety.