Despite its success, China is not taking over the world just yet

By Christopher Balding / Bloomberg View

Almost daily, newspapers in the US, Europe and China release eye-catching headlines about China’s technological advances and economic prowess. The accomplishments are real, but they are not necessarily evidence of Western failure or Chinese invincibility.

In touting such achievements, commentators too often overlook the structural factors that have shaped them. Economists now recognize just how much economic interaction is driven by such forces.

For instance, the gravity model in international trade posits that the distance between countries impacts how much they trade. No matter how warm the ties between China and Bolivia, sheer distance will always limit their bilateral trade volumes.

By contrast, despite frosty relations, large amounts of trade and investment flow between China and Taiwan owing to proximity and shared language.

Many of the most innovative Chinese companies have benefited not only from government support and protection, but from structural conditions that have made their businesses more viable than they would have been otherwise. They have thrived in a unique cauldron of challenges and inputs that do not exist in most other places in the world.

Take mobile payments, where China is the clear world leader. Last year, Chinese spent more than US$5 trillion using their phones — more than 50 times as much as in the US, according to one estimate. That figure is expected to have grown strongly again this year, as simple and ubiquitous platforms

connect ever more buyers and sellers.

In many cities, cash has become virtually obsolete.

Two structural factors have boosted adoption of mobile payments. The first is China’s archaic banking system, which has long served the interests of big companies, not consumers. That retarded the development of a credit-card culture among both merchants and buyers.

For many years after arriving in China in 2009, I was struck by the fact that even Chinese bank cards were not accepted in many places, with store owners preferring cash.

Second, the two key players in the field of mobile payments — Tencent Holdings Ltd, which dominates messaging with its WeChat app, and online retailer Alibaba Group Holding Ltd — enjoy virtual monopolies in China.

Chinese spend roughly 30 percent of their smartphone time using WeChat, not just messaging one another but ordering taxis, exchanging business information and storing loyalty points for retailers.

Meanwhile, Alibaba cornered 60 percent of the e-commerce market last year and well above 50 percent this year.

No two companies capture consumer time the same way anywhere else in the world.

By contrast, Western consumers are spoiled for choice, especially when it comes paying for things. They can use cash, credit cards, debit cards with major payment networks, checks, Paypal and, more recently, mobile payment systems such as Apple Pay.

While mobile payments are gaining, the other payment providers are innovating as well. For the average consumer, there is little difference between scanning a QR code and waving a radio frequency identification credit card at a specially enabled reader. At least the card does not require downloading and learning a new technology.

Similar examples can be found in other sectors as well. Alibaba has succeeded in large part because brick-and-mortar retailing is so challenging on the mainland. Roughly a quarter of the world’s cities with more than 500,000 people are located in China — twice as many as India, the next country on the list. Real estate prices in those urban areas are astronomical, which limits how big stores can be and thus the range of consumer choices.