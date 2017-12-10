When women have a voice, everything changes

By Alexandra Topping / The Guardian

When Vigdis Finnboga-dottir, a divorced single mother, ran for president of Iceland in 1980, women made up only 5 percent of parliamentarians in the Nordic country.

“I never thought I would win,” she said, sitting in the modernist architectural splendor of the University of Iceland multicultural institute that bears her name in Reykjavik. “I just wanted to prove a woman could run.”

However, in August of that year, she became the first female elected head of state anywhere in the world. Reflecting on the impact of her 16-year tenure, she has no time for false modesty.

“If I may say so, because I hear it all the time, it changed everything,” said the 87-year-old. “Women thought, if she can, I can. In my advanced age, women still thank me for being a role model.”

In this small nation, there is a near-unquestioned conviction based on decades of evidence that electing women to positions of power benefits women and families.

At a time when American women, galvanized by the election of US President Donald Trump, are showing unprecedented interest in entering the political arena themselves, Iceland can provide both a road map and a promise for what is possible.

Iceland’s lesson for the US is clear: When women win elections, everyone wins.

“There is absolutely no doubt that there is an equivalency between more gender-balanced political representation and better policies for women,” Icelandic Women’s Rights Association executive manager Brynhildur Heidar said. “Parental leave, day care, the gender pay gap — none of these were seen as major issues before women ran for parliament.”

After Finnbogadottir made history in 1980, female political participation in Iceland soared, leading it to become the most gender-equal parliament in the world among countries without a quota system.

Even after a sharp drop following a snap election in October, women still make up 38.6 percent of the governing body — and this month feminist Katrin Jakobs-dottir emerged its new prime minister.

It is no coincidence that last year Iceland was ranked the most gender equal country in the world by the World Economic Forum — for the ninth time — and The Economist recently named it the world’s best place for working women.

By contrast, after last year’s election, the US dropped from 52nd to a dismal 104th in the world for women’s political representation. Today, women hold just 19.6 percent of the seats in the US Congress — 21.0 percent in the US Senate and 19.3 percent in the US House of Representatives.

The US also remains the only industrialized nation that does not guarantee workers paid maternity leave. Full-time childcare costs 85 percent of the median rent in some regions, and the country has the worst maternal death rate in the developed world.

It is injustices like these that have stoked growing political activism among liberal women in the US.

Emerge America, which aims to boost the number of Democratic women running for office, has reported an 87 percent increase in applications to its training programs.

Emily’s List, an organization dedicated to helping elect pro-choice Democratic women, said more than 22,000 women have expressed interest in running for office since the election — up from less than 1,000 women in the year before.

In Virginia, the 100-member House of Delegates will jump from from 17 women members to 28 next year, including the first two Latinas to hold seats in the Virginia assembly.