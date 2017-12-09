By Selina Wang / Bloomberg

The Kremlin-backed Russian Internet Research Agency (IRA) operated dozens of Twitter accounts masquerading as local US news sources that collectively garnered more than half a million followers.

More than 100 news outlets also published stories containing those handles in the run-up to the election, and some of them were even tweeted by a top presidential aide.

These news imposter accounts, which are part of the 2,752 now-suspended accounts that Twitter has publicly disclosed to be tied to the IRA, show how the Russian group sought to build local communities of followers to disseminate messages.

Many of the news imposter accounts amassed their following by tweeting headlines from real news sites, while others sought to represent certain communities.

They targeted a diverse set of regions across the political spectrum, including Chicago, Los Angeles, Seattle, San Francisco and Boston. Several of the accounts impersonated local news outlets in swing states, like @TodayPittsburgh, @TodayMiami and @TodayCincinnati.

There were about 40 imposter news accounts out of the 2,752 Twitter accounts that the company identified as being tied to the IRA. Twitter has deactivated all of those accounts and removed any data on the accounts from third-party sources.

Information on the details of the accounts was gathered from Meltwater, a data intelligence firm that monitors social media. Specifics about the content of the tweets are from Facebook posts that were synced with the users’ Twitter accounts. Some of the followers of the accounts could be bots, and the same bots or users could have followed multiple imposter accounts.

Twitter did not verify any of the 2,752 accounts, a company spokeswoman said, but the compnay said it is taking steps to stop malicious actors on its platform.

“We take seriously reports that the power of our service was misused by a foreign actor for the purpose of influencing the US presidential election and undermining public faith in the democratic process,” the company said in an e-mailed statement. “Twitter believes that any activity of that kind — regardless of magnitude — is intolerable, and we agree that we must do better to prevent it.”

Weslie Viddaurri is one of the people who followed one of these fake news accounts, @TodayNYCity. He had no idea it was linked to the Russian-based troll farm.

The account had more than 60,000 followers and claimed to be “New York City’s local news on Twitter. Breaking news, sports, events and international news.” Many of the account’s tweets linked to breaking news stories from legitimate local news sites, like the **New York Daily News** and the **New York Times**.

Viddaurri signed up for Twitter three years go. He lives in the small town of Spavinaw, Oklahoma, where he is a machinist at a company that makes airplanes. He used to check Twitter almost every day to read the news, until he decided to quit last month — although he did not delete his account.

Twitter recently revealed that more than 36,000 Russian-linked accounts generated about 1.4 million automated, election-related Tweets.

Viddaurri says the recent revelations have turned him away from Twitter.

“I assumed that there was more real people and real stuff on social media than there really is. It’s just so fake. It has been disheartening. I wish Twitter had been more vigilant on vetting people that become members,” said Viddaurri, who is 50. “I don’t trust Twitter news anymore.”