No place for anti-LGBT groups

By Jiang Ho-ching 江河清

Over the past few years, groups opposed to lesbian, gay, bisexual and transgender (LGBT) people have taken to holding anti-LGBT events and publishing articles in the mainstream media under the guise of parent groups.

No matter how many experts offer arguments, evidence and theories to refute their objections, these anti-LGBT activists simply push their status as parents to insist that their arguments hold water, rather than focusing on the issue itself and engaging in a rational discussion in the public realm.

They have, in essence, overextended parents’ legal right to “participate” in the educational affairs of a school for the well-being of their children as the right to “decide” and “prioritize” the education policy of the nation — and it continues to mislead the public. The ways in which anti-LGBT groups discuss the issue is not helpful, and they are fundamentally anti-intellectual and anti-democratic.

Moreover, whenever it is revealed that these “parent groups” are in fact anti-LGBT groups, that their leaders are also active in anti-LGBT activities and that they are closely linked to conservative Christian organizations, these groups insist that they are not anti-LGBT, but rather exercising their natural rights as parents to protect their children and that this has nothing to do with their religious background. They also appeal to the freedoms of speech and religion, which are irrelevant to this issue, to defend their anti-LGBT viewpoints.

These anti-LGBT campaigners have long fought a confusing battle in the name of parenthood. For example, anti-LGBT campaigners earlier this year appeared under the guise of parents to spread hatred and homophobic statements at the review meeting for the nation’s second report on the International Covenant on Civil and Political Rights and the International Covenant on Economic Social and Cultural Rights; during a dispute on the number of seats for parents on the Taipei City Gender Equality Committee; at a public hearing of a social studies curriculum review committee, where they asked the members to demonstrate anal sex; and at a Committee on the Rights of the Child (CRC) news conference presenting a concluding opinion on Taiwan’s first Convention on the Rights of the Child report.

At the CRC review meeting, members of anti-LGBT groups who appeared disguised as parents belonged to the Mothers Shield Alliance, the Republic of China Association of HIV/AIDS and Child Care, the National Alliance of Presidents of Parents’ Associations and Nation Parents Meet. They not only interfered with other people’s speech, they also held up a sign that read: “LGBT out of Taiwan” and even hit people.

They claimed to be parents who love their children, but their actions are full of hatred, and the “parent” claims seems to be nothing but a cloak to cover their anti-LGBT identity, and their children are just tools they use in their fight. If they really love their children, why can they not discuss children’s rights on the basis of equal dialogue and evidence backed up by credible studies?

Chung Yuan Christian University professor Tseng Shu-hsien (曾淑賢) on Nov. 23 published an article in the Chinese-language Apple Daily titled: “Has Taiwan’s child policy gone wrong?” chiming in with the anti-LGBT movement disguised as “parent groups.”