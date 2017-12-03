Taiwan becoming an island of hate

By Yen Cheng-fang 顏正芳

On Aug. 31, escaped Vietnamese migrant worker Nguyen Quoc Phi died after being shot nine times by a police officer. Before the clarification of the police officer’s responsibility, many Taiwanese were quick to give their full support to the police’s handling of the matter in order to maintain social order.

Would they have supported the police unconditionally if the victim, who only had a stone in his hand when resisting arrest, were Taiwanese?

At a news conference on Friday last week at which the international Committee on the Rights of the Child (CRC) — which monitors the implementation of the Convention on the Rights of the Child — presented its concluding opinion on Taiwan’s first Convention on the Rights of the Child report, anti-gay activists who said that they were parents made discriminatory remarks and even held up a placard with the text: “LGBT [lesbian, gay, bisexual and transgender people] get out of Taiwan.”

In the past, anti-LGBT activists would pretend that they did not discriminate against homosexuals, but they are now showing no restraint in displaying their hostility toward minorities of different sexual orientation and gender.

Many Taiwanese are no longer satisfied with keeping their hostility toward minority groups under wraps and are openly displaying it, with a direct effect on people’s lives, such as at the meeting of the CRC review committee.

Despite Premier William Lai’s (賴清德) recent pledge that Taiwan attaches importance to human rights, many Taiwanese only attach importance to their own human rights and human rights of others that are in line with their own value system.

Many Taiwanese are friendly to “Caucasian” people, but they despise dark-skinned Southeast Asian migrant workers, even though the rapid transit systems that they travel on were built by those migrant workers and even though their older family members are cared for by migrant workers.

Although news about heterosexual couples killing each other is frequently seen in newspapers these days, many people strongly condemned the LGBT community as a whole when a murder involving a same-sex couple occurred not long ago, with some saying that “it would be best if all jia jia (甲甲, LGBT people) died.”

Many Taiwanese despise not only Southeast Asian migrant workers and LGBT people, but also Aborigines, “new residents” who are married to Taiwanese nationals, overweight people, Muslims, those with intellectual disabilities and people with a mental illness or a physical disability. It almost seems as if they were unable to maintain their own fragile values without finding someone else to look down on.

Some argue that at least Taiwan has not gone so far as to form the kind of hate groups that can be seen in other countries.

According to the FBI’s definition, a hate group’s “primary purpose is to promote animosity, hostility and malice against persons belonging to a race, religion, disability, sexual orientation, or ethnicity/national origin which differs from that of the members of the organization.”

The Alabama-based Southern Poverty Law Center has divided US hate groups into various categories — such as white nationalist groups, anti-LGBT groups, anti-Muslim groups, Ku Klux Klan groups and anti-minority religion groups — and carried out long-term observation of such groups. In its annual report published this year, the center designated a total of 917 US organizations as “hate groups.”