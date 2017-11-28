‘Sweet freedom’: remarkable recoveries in a mental health project in Croatia

By Tracy McVeigh / The Guardian

Stjepan Getto, 83, lived in an institution for 27 years. He went in to tackle his alcoholism, the only help offered by social welfare. Getto could have left at any time, but there was never a realistic option where he could live outside, but still have the mental health support he needed.

In 2014, he was given a flat in Osijek, eastern Croatia, where he lives with Jelica Getto, a woman he met in the mental health center and married last year.

“In the institution it was impossible to have the chance to recover, to have freedom,” he said. “I now have the right to love, because I married the person I love.”

Jelica, 61, was in the institution for 17 years.

She said she was labeled “mad” by psychiatrists and her family, and was institutionalized by force.

“They took my will to choose,” she said.

In 2015, her legal capacity was returned to her by the courts.

When asked about her life now, she quoted Croatian poet Ivan Gundulic: “Oh beautiful, oh dear, oh sweet freedom.”

Sixty-one-year-old Nada Sobasic lived in institutions for 20 years; Gabriejela Butorac, 78, for 53 years; and 38-year-old Hrvoje Sebalj for eight years.

They all last stayed at a center for providing services in the community in Osijek, before being offered an apartment as part of a program of organized housing with support.

The program is led by Ladislav Lamza, a former social worker who transformed what was until recently an old-style asylum and began moving many of its residents — or “beneficiaries” — into shared flats around the city.

When the Guardian met Sobasic, Butorac and Sebalj, they had just been out shopping, buying winter coats in matching styles, but different colors.

For Butorac — who chose crimson — it was the first time she could remember buying her own clothing and the first time she has needed a coat in more than five decades.

They all appreciate their newfound independence.

“I can now watch the TV series I like,” Butorac said. “In the institution we all had to watch the same TV program.”

“I like that it is not crowded here,” Sebalj said. “In the institution there was always someone yelling.”

Sobasic said her nephew visits her and they talk on the telephone every week.

“When I was at the institution he never visited me,” she said.

Their housing assistant, Zeljka Bircic, said that the residents often say they like that they can cook what they want.

“In the home they didn’t get to choose what they wanted to eat,” Bircic said.

Butorac is proud to be able to cook soup and risotto.

“It’s great,” she said.

That night, the three roommates were planning a supper of cornflakes and milk.

“They are more relaxed and feel more at home,” Bircic said. “There is a significant improvement in their well-being. We can focus much more on their individual mental health needs.”

Occupational therapist Nera Frank agreed.

“It’s not just popping pills and going to the psychiatrist. [Before] we didn’t have the time. We had 130 people waiting. Now a lot of our beneficiaries can significantly reduce their medication just [because we are] giving them more time and an individual approach,” she said.

Ivica Vojtulek, 57, spent 10 years inside a mental health institution before moving into an apartment in Osijek in 2012.

“I was diagnosed as a paranoid schizophrenic,” he said. “I thought that the Americans were following me, controlling me from a distance. The Russians and Chinese too.”