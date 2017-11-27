By Alex Marshall / The Guardian

Subhraag Singh’s house is down a hill from a bakery in a quiet suburb of Stuttgart, where everyone’s garden is neatly kept. If someone turned their music up too loud, you would imagine that the neighborhood watch would give them a ticking off. It does not look like the home of the future of music, but propped up in Singh’s study is an instrument he says will “change the way music functions.” He made it in his basement and it is called the Infinitone.

On his Web site, he is even more enthusiastic. The Infinitone is “the saxophone of the future” — the first instrument capable of opening “infinite musical universes. The status quo in music from this point forward shall be obliterated.” Music will “never be the same again,” he writes.

Singh kneels behind the Infinitone, puts his lips around its mouthpiece and blows. The sound is nothing special at first, but then he starts playing a keyboard by his side, hitting the odd button on an iPad, and something magical happens: five arms start rushing up and down, motors whirring, as if they are trying to leap onto his face.

“It’s alive,” he jokes.

The arms are opening holes to precise points so that Singh can play any note imaginable — ones that, perhaps, no one has heard before.

“Now we’re traveling to the pyramids,” he says at one point, then makes a noise like John Coltrane blaring his way across the Middle East.

“And now the Himalayas,” he says.

Within seconds we have traveled there too. The music keeps changing location with each breath, although at times it simply sounds like an out-of-tune sax.

You would be forgiven for thinking that

instrument-making reached its end point long ago. The orchestra has largely been fixed since Belgian Adolphe Sax patented his eponymous instrument in the 1840s. Besides, these days, a standard laptop can make so many sounds, why would we need anything new?

However, there are hundreds, even thousands, of instrument inventors beavering away.

There is Jan Heinke, a German who has decided the world needs a set of steel rings that you play like a cello, and Yuto Hasebe, a Japanese artist trying to make a new instrument out of deer antlers. There is Ly Yang, who has stuck two zithers together and called it a Lyharp, so she can play heavy metal covers at the same time as Chinese music. There is also Caleb Byerly, a missionary who invented the Salimbaa — a 36-stringed East-Asian instrument, because God sent it to him in a vision.

Most of these are only ever played by their inventor. Researchers at Queen Mary University of London looked at 70 examples and, excluding apps, discovered only five had ever sold a unit, but some do reach the public eye. Singh’s Infinitone won this year’s Guthman Musical Instrument Design Competition at Georgia Tech University, Atlanta — the Pulitzer of the new instrument world.

Singh grew up in Arizona playing the saxophone and became increasingly spiritual, moving to India where he adopted his Sikh name, which appropriately means “all music.”

He started having dreams “where the most amazing music would be playing. I’d wake up and be, like: ‘Woah, I want to make that.’”

He would try playing the tunes on his sax, but says: “I’d never find the right notes, the right feelings.”

In frustration, he sold his instruments.

Then, one day in 2014, he stumbled across the concept of micro-tonality — the idea that notes exist between those you find on a piano — and realized that might hold an answer to his search. He taught himself how to bend metal, to control motors, to program computers, and after many, many false starts, the Infinitone was born.