The Liberty Times Editorial: Vocational training needs reform

A surprising feature of Taiwan’s present economic troubles is that, despite a severe shortage of labor in the manufacturing sector, the youth unemployment rate remains high. This problem urgently needs to be addressed.

Premier William Lai (賴清德) is addressing the imbalance between supply and demand in the job market by introducing policies to tackle the lack of workers and skilled labor in the industrial sector.

Industry and academia have both put forward suggestions. The Professor Huang Kun-huei Education Foundation has proposed that higher education and technical colleges come together to develop a uniform seven-year vocational training strategy to improve the practical abilities of their teachers and students, and reform the current technical and vocational teaching system.

Technical and vocational education was a key factor in the creation of Taiwan’s economic miracle. A technical and vocational education in the industrial, commercial and marine industries attracted and produced a large number of skilled workers.

During the course of Taiwan’s giant leap from a poor economic backwater to a flourishing export economy, employers and employees alike, from basic workers through to the management class, came through the technical and vocational education system.

At the time, graduates from National Taipei University of Technology were highly employable and highly valued in the nation’s industrial sector.

However, as in Taiwan’s general education system, years of overexpansion have produced an imbalance between supply and demand within the technical and vocational education system, with many students’ qualifications unsuited to the jobs available.

As every Taiwanese knows, a culture that emphasizes university diplomas and educational background means that the practical skills of vocational or technical education are being undervalued.

The essence of vocational or technical education is study for the purpose of a specific application, training students to become proficient in a particular skill. Through hard work, application and lifelong study, students become masters of a specific skill and can pass on their craft to the next generation.

However, in a society that values the accumulation of university diplomas, technical and vocational education have become too focused on academic credentials, an attitude that has extended into the regular higher education system.

The result is that vocational school graduates are branded as academically weak or “poor students.” As vocational schools have been elevated to university status, there has been a corresponding decline in practical skills. Vocational education is becoming hollowed out by higher education.

A large number of technical and vocational colleges have been upgraded to technical university status. However, the practical experience and skills of the teaching staff at these institutions has not necessarily received a corresponding upgrade.

This has meant that apprentice students outperform students of technical universities on exams, because the technical universities emphasize theory and disparage practical learning. There is therefore a large disparity between the employability of their graduates and apprentices who have trained on the job.

The inevitable result is that technical university graduates are seen as “inefficient workers” by employers.