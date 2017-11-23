EDITORIAL: Report shows nation’s vulnerabilities

There were several important takeaways from the International Institute for Management Development’s (IMD) global talent rankings for this year. At first glance, Taiwan fared pretty well: not only was it ranked 23rd in the report, that number remained unchanged from the past two years.

Taiwan ranked better than Japan, South Korea and China, which placed 31st, 39th and 42nd respectively. With the exception of Hong Kong (12th) and Singapore (13th), Taiwan was top in Asia in a list dominated by European nations. The report only examined 63 nations, putting Taiwan’s overall ranking in the top half.

The report considered three factors, each of which was further divided into several items. The three factors were investment and development, the resources committed to cultivating homegrown talent; appeal, the ability to attract and retain talent; and readiness, which quantifies available skills in the talent pool.

It is only after breaking the rankings down item by item and looking at them in the context of the trends exhibited by individual rankings that the story becomes a little more concerning. Of the three factors, the success story appears to be in investment and development: Taiwan ranked 25th, up three notches from last year and 10 places from 2013.

A quick glance at appeal initially seems encouraging, as Taiwan maintained last year’s No. 26 ranking, but slipped two places from 2013. The story for readiness is less positive, as the nation climbed five places from last year to 22nd, which was still far from 16th in 2013.

IMD World Competitiveness Center director Arturo Bris said there are certain factors common to the economies that ranked highest on the list. They are all relatively small economies. For example, Switzerland was first, followed by Denmark. In Asia, Hong Kong and Singapore fit that description, as does Taiwan.

They also invest significantly in education, have outstanding educational systems and provide a superior quality of life. In this area, Bris specifically highlighted China, which he said improved its position by upgrading public education.

In investment and development, Taiwan ranked 46th, well into the bottom half of the list, in terms of total public expenditure on education as a percentage of GDP. A close look at the itemized factors in this section shows that the nation’s primary education student-to-teacher ratio ranked 17th, but was 45th in the ratio for secondary education. Taiwan also lagged behind in language skills under readiness, ranking 36th.

However, it is appeal that merits the most attention. Taiwan ranked 47th in the cost of living index, 47th in brain drain and 44th in foreign highly skilled personnel. According to the National Development Council, the nation in 2011 ranked 27th in cost of living, 35th in terms of brain drain and 26th in terms of being able to attract highly skilled foreign personnel. In attracting and retaining talent, the nation ranked 38th this year.

The government has extolled significantly on the importance of increasing immigration, and attracting and retaining foreign professionals to Taiwan, as well as on the brain drain, especially within the long-term context of the nation’s low birth rate and aging population.

The rankings demonstrate two things: The government has its work cut out for it, and the concerns raised in the report are part of long-term trends and will therefore require long-term solutions.