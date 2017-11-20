Sins of omission — should Catholic confession always be confidential?

By Aida Edemariam / The Guardian

There is a story that is sometimes told, in refresher courses for priests who regularly take confession, that goes like this: When a well-known local criminal died, he was given a full Catholic funeral. The faithful were outraged — not only was he a sinner, he was a well-documented, public sinner. Do not worry, said his son (who happened to be a Catholic priest), I heard his confession on his deathbed. At once, the son was hauled in by his bishop and ticked off — not for taking his father’s confession, but for talking about it.

Everyone knew he meant well, said the bishop, but the seal of confession was sacrosanct: Under no circumstances could it be revealed who had given confession to whom and what it was about. If he had done the latter, he might even have been excommunicated.

In August, a commission investigating child abuse in the Catholic church of Australia recommended that any failure to report suspicions of child sex abuse to the authorities should result in criminal charges — even if the discovery was made within the seal of the confessional.

“We are satisfied,” the commissioners wrote, “that confession is a forum where Catholic children have disclosed their sexual abuse and where clergy have disclosed their abusive behavior in order to deal with their own guilt.”

The archbishop of Melbourne’s reply was unequivocal: The seal could not be broken and if that meant going to jail, well, so be it.

US TRIAL

In the US, in 2009, Rebecca Mayeux sued the Catholic Diocese of Baton Rouge and one of its priests for not doing anything about her confession, when she was a teenager, that she was being abused by a parishioner.

The case is due to be heard in the first circuit court of appeal, but was dealt a blow in September when the Louisiana Supreme Court upheld the confidentiality of confession.

Confession occupies a curious place in the culture, especially from the point of view of non-Catholics: shadowy boxes and gabbled catechisms, Hail Marys and rosaries. It is often treated ironically — or, if not, as the life-or-death moral choice of Alfred Hitchcock’s 1953 film I Confess, in which a priest to whom a murderer has confessed ends up accused of the deed himself.

As always, reality is more complex and in some ways more mundane.

It helps, said Dick Sparks, a moral theologian and Paulist priest in Austin, Texas, who has been taking confession since he was ordained 39 years ago, to take the long view. (It is interesting, incidentally, that of the priests approached for this subject the only ones who agreed to discuss it were Paulists, who are self-avowedly evangelical, outward-facing and media-friendly).

Confession goes back to the second century and evolved when the church began to think that baptism at birth was not enough when it came to the washing away of sins, Sparks said.

What to do with mortal sins, such as adultery, apostasy or murder?

Confession was a process by which the sinner could be welcomed back into the church and it was conducted in public, in front of the congregation. It was not until much later, as congregations grew and religious communities became more sophisticated, that confession became “a more private encounter with the priest, on behalf of the church.”

The other thing that is important to remember is that confession is a sacrament, he said.