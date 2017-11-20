Can there be too much freedom?

By Chang Kuo-tsai 張國財

Several significant events in Taiwan have signaled an important watershed, when the nation transitioned from having no freedom of expression to having it.

These events included the lifting of martial law and the abolishment of the bans on political parties other than the Chinese Nationalist Party (KMT) and on new newspapers, as well as the repealing of Article 100 of the Criminal Code, which provided the legal basis for the KMT government of the time to restrict freedom of expression.

Seeing what things are like now, it makes some Taiwanese wonder whether things have gone too far and whether Taiwan now has too much of a good thing.

In the past, the Chinese Communist Party (CCP) was unequivocally regarded as the enemy, and if anyone was suspected of being a communist, they were taken into custody.

If the police did not have enough on them, they would more than likely just concoct one reason or another to keep them in detention. There was no way that anyone who was suspected of something could get out of it.

Things are different now.

There is no shortage of people in Taiwan advocating for China, or at least being sympathetic to Beijing’s cause.

A report said that two Taiwanese studying in China declared for all the world to hear their intention to become CCP members.

Chinese officials frequently come to Taiwan — all aswagger, strutting their stuff the length and breadth of the nation.

It is not a rare event, either, to hear people singing the March of the Volunteers — the People’s Republic of China (PRC) national anthem — in Taipei, waving high the PRC national flag or even shouting “long live the PRC.”

The contrast between then and now is fascinating.

If these people are confronted about this behavior or asked to tone it down a little, they start behaving as if they have been attacked.

Meanwhile, the police, who are there to keep public order, could not be nicer to them. Back then, if the police caught wind of these kinds of shenanigans, they would have come down on them like a ton of bricks. Now, they just smile politely and wave them on.

Back then, if people were listening to communist broadcasts or reading CCP literature — or even, God forbid, engaging in correspondence with anyone beyond the “bamboo curtain” — they would have had to do it in utmost secrecy, for fear of a knock on the door, for fear of being arrested and thrown to rot in a cell somewhere.

Now, it is reported how retired Taiwanese generals go to China and rub shoulders and drink with Chinese generals and senior Chinese officials, or how groups of Taiwanese has-been politicians sit watching military parades with retired generals.

On one occasion, these has-been politicians and retired generals were seen listening attentively to a speech by Chinese President Xi Jinping (習近平).

Back then, “the party” meant the KMT — woe to anyone who tried to form a new political party.

Now, political parties are two-a-penny, and anyone can start a new one. Even known criminals and gangsters are allowed to join the fun.

Back then, all the newspapers — the one exception being the Independence Evening Post — and TV stations — all three of them — were nothing more than mouthpieces, propaganda machines and apologists for former president Chiang Kai-shek (蔣介石) and his son and successor Chiang Ching-kuo (蔣經國), and of the ruling party — that is, the KMT.