Basic functionality has been abandoned in favor of convenience

By Tony Rothman

From the pocket calculator to the Prius, I have always been what they call an “early adopter.” I was a technology enthusiast, a lover of progress, eager to move into the future. No more. With the wisdom of age, I now concede the maxim of the occasional software engineer: Motion is not progress.

Any engineering process involves a series of compromises between opposing, even warring, forces: performance versus efficiency, quality versus convenience, functionality versus simplicity, cost versus everything. What decides the outcome? The marketing department.

An interesting, if pointless, diversion is to imagine how our world would be different if creators had not surrendered to advertisers.

Marketers tell us that endless iterations of word processing software or smartphone applications are taking us forward by “adding new features” and “improving the user experience.”

More often than not, each new update and upgrade represents little improvement over the last.

Instead, new versions merely devour more memory — a tendency that has spawned the term “bloatware” — as they attempt to fix problems introduced by their predecessors, all while creating new problems, to be addressed the next time around. The axiom “If it ain’t broke, don’t fix it” has been abandoned in favor of “Release today, debug forever.”

The auto-upgrade mentality has also subverted what is certainly the foundational principle of engineering: “Form follows function,” tested over millennia, is now all but irrelevant.

Consider the modern public washroom, outfitted with automatic hand dryers, soap dispensers, toilets and faucets. The marketers claim that these apparatuses are more environmentally friendly than their predecessors.

While preserving the environment is a fine goal, squirming on a self-flushing toilet as it is triggered once, twice or three times in a row fuels doubts about those efficiency claims.

Likewise, sensor-operated faucets make it impossible to fill a water bottle — a more eco-friendly alternative to purchasing a new one. And the exclusive reliance on hand dryers complicates efforts to wash anything else, in particular, faces.

And it is not just washrooms. It has been about two decades since whiteboards became de rigueur at universities. They were, we were told, supposed to address the danger that chalk dust posed to computers.

That threat was hardly grave, and whiteboard markers are inferior to chalk in myriad ways. They are 10 times more expensive, run dry quickly and cannot be refilled.

When the room temperature drops below about 12°C — not as rare an occurrence as one might think — whiteboards can be erased only with a special board-cleaning agent. Replacing lecture time with erasure time, whiteboards cannot even claim a victory in convenience, the traditional bottom-line criterion of US design.

Convenience should be a choice, not a commandment. Ballpoint pens are more convenient than fountain pens, and infinitely cheaper, but they do not write as well; word processors are faster than both, but leave little space for precious contemplation.

A Gillette razorblade cartridge might seem like the most convenient shaving option, but its double-edged predecessor shaves closer, lasts longer and ultimately costs less, given the huge mark-up on cartridges that last but a week.

No wiser than sacrificing all to convenience — real or marketed — is equating convenience with functionality. Devices designed for a single job virtually always do that job better than a multipurpose contraption, but the once-exalted principle of simplicity has been superseded by a new credo: the package deal.