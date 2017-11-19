Inventor of the Web worries people are being manipulated

By Olivia Solon / The Guardian

University of Oxford professor of computer science Tim Berners-Lee’s optimism about the future of the Web is starting to wane in the face of a “nasty storm” of issues, including the rollback of net neutrality protections, the proliferation of fake news, propaganda and the Web’s increasing polarization.

The inventor of the World Wide Web always maintained that his creation was a reflection of humanity — the good, the bad and the ugly — but Berners-Lee’s vision for an “open platform that allows anyone to share information, access opportunities and collaborate across geographical boundaries” has been challenged by increasingly powerful digital gatekeepers whose algorithms can be weaponized by master manipulators.

“I’m still an optimist, but an optimist standing at the top of the hill with a nasty storm blowing in my face, hanging on to a fence,” Berners-Lee said.

“We have to grit our teeth and hang on to the fence, and not take it for granted that the Web will lead us to wonderful things,” he said.

The spread of misinformation and propaganda online has exploded partly because of the way the advertising systems of large digital platforms such as Google or Facebook have been designed to hold people’s attention.

“People are being distorted by very finely trained AIs [artificial intelligence] that figure out how to distract them,” Berners-Lee said.

In some cases, these platforms offer users who create content a cut of advertising revenue. The financial incentive drove Macedonian teenagers with “no political skin in the game” to generate political clickbait — fake news that was distributed on Facebook and funded by revenue from Google’s automated advertising engine AdSense.

“The system is failing. The way ad revenue works with clickbait is not fulfilling the goal of helping humanity promote truth and democracy. So I am concerned,” said Berners-Lee, who in March called for the regulation of online political advertising to prevent it from being used in “unethical ways.”

Since then, it has been revealed that Russian operatives bought micro-targeted political ads aimed at US voters on Facebook, Google and Twitter. Data analytics firms such as Cambridge Analytica, which builds personality profiles of millions of individuals so that they can be manipulated through “behavioral micro-targeting,” have also been criticized for creating “weaponized AI propaganda.”

“We have these dark ads that target and manipulate me, and then vanish because I can’t bookmark them. This is not democracy — this is putting who gets selected into the hands of the most manipulative companies out there,” Berners-Lee said.

It is not too late to turn things around, he said, provided that people challenge the status quo.

“We are so used to these systems being manipulated that people just think that’s how the Internet works. We need to think about what it should be like,” he said.

“One of the problems with climate change is getting people to realize it was anthropogenic — created by people. It’s the same problem with social networks — they are manmade. If they are not serving humanity, they can and should be changed,” he said.

Will the situation get worse before it gets better?

“It already has got worse,” he said, referencing the rollback of rules from the administration of former US president Barack Obama to protect net neutrality.