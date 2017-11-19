The Liberty Times Editorial: Taiwan’s special envoy to this year’s APEC

leaders’ meeting, People First Party Chairman James Soong (宋楚瑜), has described China as behaving like “Big Brother.” Meanwhile, Environmental Protection Administration Minister Lee Ying-yuan (李應元) was last week blocked by Beijing from attending a meeting at the UN Climate Change Conference in Bonn, Germany.

Just as some Taiwanese pored over the official report of the Chinese Communist Party’s (CCP) 19th National Congress with a fine-tooth comb, trying in vain to unearth a gesture of goodwill toward Taiwan, those deluded by China will receive a rude awakening once they find themselves on the receiving end of Beijing’s brutal political machine.

Soong clearly tried his best in his capacity as President Tsai Ing-wen’s (蔡英文) envoy, but Beijing did not show him the slightest respect.

Chinese President Xi Jinping’s (習近平) Taiwan policy centers on wielding a big rod and a small stick. The big rod involves destroying Taiwan’s economy, terrifying Taiwanese with the threat of military invasion and waging an all-out diplomatic offensive. The small stick involves hitting Taiwan’s underbelly with its “one generation and one stratum” (一代一線) — the younger generation and the grassroots stratum — policy, which aims to purchase the loyalty of Taiwan’s teachers, gut its talent pool and appropriate its commercial secrets.

To survive, Taiwan must be ruthlessly pragmatic and avoid becoming caught up in romantic and fanciful daydreams.

No public incident occurred during the APEC meeting, but cross-strait interaction nevertheless took a turn for the worse. The type of representation that Beijing is prepared to accept at these international forums is becoming ever more restrictive.

Last year, there were at least one-minute and 10-minute-long disputes; at this year’s APEC meeting, even handshakes and simple greetings were a rare sight.

While interacting with national leaders, Soong could be seen giving it his all, doing his best to fulfill the task entrusted to him by Tsai. However, there was no need for Soong to expend too much energy trying to improve the cross-strait relationship — although there was a very good reason for taking this approach.

At last month’s CCP congress, Xi cemented his position as China’s supreme leader and US President Donald Trump seemed to get along well with Xi during his visit to Beijing last week. As Xi’s power and authority have reached an apex, he might simply have laughed in Soong’s face had he attempted an introduction.

However, a White House statement issued after last week’s meeting between Xi and Trump said Trump told Xi that Washington would continue to supply Taiwan with defensive weaponry. Trump has refused to get sucked into Beijing’s long-term, high-decibel protest against arms sales to Taiwan.

Former US president Barack Obama’s “Asia pivot” policy and Trump’s “Indo-Pacific” concept show that democratic Taiwan is an indispensable strategic ally of the US.

Successive US governments have been clear that although they do not support a “two Chinas” model, a “one China, one Taiwan” model or Taiwanese independence, they categorically oppose Taiwan becoming a part of China.

Taiwanese and US national interests are sometimes in alignment and sometimes at odds. The government should make full use of common interests in its pursuit of the regularization of Taiwan as a normal country.