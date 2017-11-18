Raze, rebuild, repeat: Why Japan knocks down its houses after 30 years

By Nate Berg / The Guardian, MIDORIGAOKA, Japan

In the suburban neighborhood of Midorigaoka, about an hour by train outside Kobe, Japan, all the houses were built by the same company in the same factory. Steel frames fitted out with panel walls and ceilings, these homes were clustered by the hundreds into what was once a brand new commuter town. However, they were not built to last.

Daiwa House, one of the biggest prefabricated housing manufacturers in Japan, built this town in the 1960s during a postwar housing boom. It is not unlike the suburban subdivisions of the Western world, with porches, balconies and rooflines that shift and repeat up and down blocks of gently curving roads.

Most of those houses built in the 1960s are no longer standing, having long since been replaced by newer models, finished with fake brick ceramic siding in beiges, pinks and browns. In the end, most of these prefabricated houses — and indeed most houses in Japan — have a lifespan of only about 30 years.

Unlike in other countries, Japanese homes gradually depreciate over time, becoming completely valueless within 20 or 30 years. When someone moves out of a home or dies, the house, unlike the land it sits on, has no resale value and is typically demolished.

This scrap-and-build approach is a quirk of the Japanese housing market that can be explained variously by low-quality construction to quickly meet demand after World War II, repeated building code revisions to improve earthquake resilience and a cycle of poor maintenance due to the lack of any incentive to make homes marketable for resale.

In Midorigaoka, even the newer homes built in the 1980s and 1990s are nearing the end of their expected lifespan. Under normal circumstances, their days might be numbered.

Like Daiwa House, many other big housing manufacturers are getting into the refurbishing business. A 45-minute drive north of Tokyo, the nation’s largest prefab builder, Sekisui House, operates a home park featuring its newest models.

Most cater to the high end of the market, with large multistory layouts and luxury finishings, but tucked in a corner is a more modest two-story house. The first floor is furnished like a typical home built in the 1980s: small rooms, highly compartmentalized spaces and even a recliner in the living room. Upstairs, the same floorplan has been updated so that the kitchen opens out onto the dining area and walls are pushed back or removed altogether. A traditional tatami mat sitting room in the old layout becomes a media room, with a low couch and a flatscreen television.

REMODELING

For the company, these simple renovations can turn a vacant home into a new sale.

“If we can remodel these old houses, their value will not decrease to zero and we won’t have to demolish them,” said Kenichi Ishida, a managing officer at Sekisui House. “Nowadays young people don’t have much money, so they won’t hesitate to buy older buildings.”

In Takatsuki, halfway between Osaka and Kyoto, that economic reality is evident.

“Many of the younger generation around my neighborhood live in renovated homes,” one 39-year-old resident said.

He lives in a renovated Sekisui House with his wife and two young children, and notes that the price of a renovated home was much lower than that of a new one.

“We want to save money for taking care of our kids and parents,” he says. “For us, the renovated home located close to my parents’ home has much higher value than a newly built home that is far away.”