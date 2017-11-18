James Soong’s loyalty questionable

By Jethro Wang 王濬

Special envoy to APEC James Soong’s (宋楚瑜) “natural” interaction with the leaders of other nations in the Asia-Pacific at the two-day APEC leaders’ summit in Da Nang, Vietnam, was given blanket coverage by domestic media. On his return to Taiwan, Soong headed to the Presidential Office to report on his “considerable diplomatic achievements” at the summit.

What follows are some thoughts on Soong’s suitability as Taiwan’s envoy to APEC, as well as reflections on Taiwan’s wider diplomatic strategy.

First, was Soong the right person to reach a breakthrough within the international community?

APEC is one of the few international forums in which Taiwan is able to participate relatively freely. One of the aims for Taiwan when taking part, aside from using it as an opportunity to build upon natural friendships, is to achieve substantial interaction with other countries. In this respect, Soong spared no effort.

However, as Soong does not hold executive powers and has no ability to influence Presidential Office policy, even if he had wanted to reach a diplomatic breakthrough or perhaps participate in a regional economic cooperation group, this would have first required high-level approval from the government.

Second, is Soong a defender of Taiwan’s values? To answer this question, one must first ask: Are Soong’s personal endorsements and his political ideology, both past and present, in line with majority public opinion?

Does he represent President Tsai Ing-wen’s (蔡英文) administration? Or is he just a more internationalist version of those politicians who believe that stability and economic growth should be prioritized at the expense of everything else?

If the 2015 meeting between President Ma Ying-jeou (馬英九) and Chinese President Xi Jinping (習近平) already left the public fearful, then at a more important international forum such as APEC, it is all the more likely that a politician who possesses a conservative, party-state ideology would pass on the chance to make Taiwan’s voice heard on the international stage.

Third, in terms of lowering tensions across the Strait, what can Soong offer?

Former president Chen Shui-bian (陳水扁) and Tsai have both regarded Soong as being open to cooperating with the pan-green camp, while at the same time being largely acceptable to Beijing.

However, Soong has achieved little in terms of changing Beijing’s indifference, or downright hostility, to the Democratic Progressive Party or Taiwanese public opinion.

This has been Beijing’s consistent stance toward Taiwan and is reflected in the measures it has adopted. Put another way, even if the Chinese Communist Party “designates” or favors a certain political party or individual as the sole “window to cross-strait relations,” it is by no means certain that the Taiwanese public will find this acceptable.

Finally, there is the question of what this means for electoral prospects.

The Tsai administration has shown ample goodwill to Soong by making government resources available.

However, Soong’s People First Party, both in and outside the legislature, sides more with the Chinese Nationalist Party (KMT) on many issues. This is perhaps based on his stance of essentially being in “perpetual opposition,” but it does arouse suspicion.

It at least appears that he is taking advantage of the stage the Tsai administration has given him to gain exposure, which will benefit his party come the next election, rather than being sincere in his cooperation with the government and trying to solve some of the country’s predicaments.