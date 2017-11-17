Mass shooting survivors forced to relive their experiences

By Lois Beckett and Jamiles Lartey / The Guardian

They see the alerts on their telephones. They turn on the news. And then, like the rest of us, the survivors of the US’ previous mass shootings watch the grim details of the latest attack unfold.

This month, a gunman killed 25 people at a rural church in Sutherland Springs, Texas, just more than one month after 58 people were murdered and more than 500 wounded in Las Vegas, Nevada , the worst mass shooting in recent US history.

The tragedies join a long, somber list of high-casualty killings that dominate the headlines and then gradually fade from public view.

We asked survivors and family members of victims from six previous mass shootings — including some that were, briefly, the deadliest, the worst — what they do after each new incident.

How do they make sense of the country’s response to these shootings? What do they want to see change? How do they cope with the intense coverage of the latest incident — and the silence when the news cycle suddenly moves on?

AUSTIN EUBANKS

Survivor, Columbine High School shooting, Littleton, Colorado, 1999

In the 911 tapes, you can hear art teacher Patti Nielson screaming at Austin Eubanks and his friend Corey DePooter in their high school library, to get “under the table, kids!”

The juniors had heard a burst of gunshots earlier, but had dismissed it as construction noise. As Nielson screamed, the boys ducked down. Two of their classmates entered the library and opened fire.

A few minutes after the shooting stopped, Eubanks saw other students running and he ran, too, through a library filled with smoke, the fire alarm blaring.

Outside, he called his family from a police car. It was only when his father arrived and jumped over a fence to get to him that his state of shock began to fracture.

“I said, ‘They killed Corey,’ and I just broke down in his arms,’” he said.

Eubanks had been shot in the hand and the knee. In the hospital, he was given his first pain medication. His physical pain was not so bad, but the opiate medication had a dramatic impact on his emotional suffering.

“It was like somebody put a warm blanket” over him, he said.

He was sent home with a 30-day supply of opiate medication. Within months, he was addicted, manipulating doctors to prescribe him more medication, eventually buying online and on the street, moving on to cocaine and ecstasy and whatever else he could find.

His parents saw his behavior changes early, but, knowing little about the signs of addiction, attributed them to the trauma he had been through.

It took him 12 years, after racking up multiple arrests for fights, theft and impulsive behavior, and making multiple attempts at recovery, before he finally got sober.

Today, Eubanks is the chief operating officer for a long-term residential treatment program in Steamboat Springs, Colorado, and beginning to speak nationally on the opioid epidemic.

At the root of the US’ addiction crisis is untreated trauma, he said.

“We have this society that is filled with emotional pain and trauma, and we have people prescribing narcotics that are very effective with treating emotional pain and trauma,” he said.

In recovery, more than a decade after Columbine, Eubanks finally went through stages of grief for the friend he lost.

About 80 percent of the clients in recovery he has worked with can identify the trauma at the root of their addiction. It does not have to be as dramatic as surviving a mass shooting: Painful events in early childhood, like a divorce, can have a deep emotional impact, but are often dismissed.