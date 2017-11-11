Media get Xi Jinping’s goals wrong

By Keyu Jin 金刻羽

Most Western media have characterized the Chinese Communist Party’s (CCP) 19th National Congress as a stage for a power play, with President Xi Jinping (習近平) entrenching his position.

However, the accumulation of political capital in this case is a means to an end.

For Xi, that end is a smooth transition into modernity that cements the CCP’s long-term authority and ensures his own legacy as modern China’s most significant leader.

Xi knows that if China is to continue to thrive in a fast-changing world, he needs to deftly manage a major social and economic transformation, while, even more importantly, improving state governance.

To secure the long-term survival of China’s one-party system, he must reform state and party institutions: Political reform, for Xi, is a prerequisite for economic reform.

Xi’s motive in pursuing modernity is not, as many in the West have wrongly inferred, to establish China as a superpower on par with the US. On the contrary, Xi views his current challenge and mission as being primarily domestic.

He is motivated by the knowledge that success in this area would define his place in history. That, not the amount of authority he wields today, is his primary concern. Assuming otherwise sells Xi — and his political ingenuity — short.

Now firmly established as China’s most powerful leader since Deng Xiaoping (鄧小平), Xi can shape his legacy according to his own vision.

Because his predecessor Hu Jintao (胡錦濤) lacked sufficient political capital to do likewise, China followed a largely passive path for a decade, pursuing conciliatory diplomacy, which enraged its citizens, and economically conservative strategies, which included suspending necessary reforms.

However, no one should mistake Xi’s enhanced powers for a personal dictatorship. His choice of members for the Politburo Standing Committee, China’s highest authority, was an accommodation to the reality that there are limits to his power. Only half of the men named to the committee are his true confidantes.

The legacy that Xi seeks comprises three key components. The first is alleviation of growing social tensions. Beyond improving the provision of public goods, his promotion of the so-called “China Dream” of national rejuvenation has been aimed, in part, at encouraging people to seek fulfillment beyond material wealth.

Second, Xi wants to strengthen the CCP not by force, but by reform. Over the past five years, Xi has led an unprecedented anti-corruption campaign, which has brought down 1 million party officials, from low-ranking bureaucrats (known as “flies”) to the highest-level officials (“tigers”), throughout the country.

Such a large-scale campaign, as some observers have portrayed it, was not a political purge in disguise. Rather, Xi knew that widespread corruption was undermining the CCP’s legitimacy in the eyes of ordinary Chinese. Only by cleaning up the party’s behavior could Xi re-establish its credibility.

Now, Xi is ready for Act II of his CCP revival: improving state governance.

Xi is well aware that a case-by-case approach would not address the root causes of widespread corruption. For that, the entire system needs an overhaul.

“The party needs to govern itself,” Xi has said.

The first step is to improve the legislative framework.

For many years, the lack of accountability, transparency and clear decisionmaking processes has impeded reform.