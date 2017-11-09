[ LETTER ]

Electoral reform needed

Democratic Progressive Party Legislator Lee Chun-yi (李俊俋) has proposed redefining Aboriginal electoral districts. Such a reform is long overdue.

At present, Aboriginal electoral districts are divided into highland and lowland districts, which is a continuation of the household registration system employed under Japanese rule. The distinction was made according to where Aborigines lived at that time, irrespective of their ethnic group.

There are six Aboriginal legislators, with three representing highland Aborigines and three representing lowland Aborigines. This division causes various problems.

There are some counties, cities and municipalities where no Aboriginal legislators live, making it hard for legislators to speak for their voters.

Aboriginal legislators tend to belong to certain larger communities, while some smaller ethnic groups have never had a legislator elected from among them.

It would be a good idea to abolish the distinction between highland and lowland Aborigines. Instead, there could be electoral districts representing Aborigines living in regions consisting of two or three counties and municipalities.

If there were one legislator representing Aborigines in each of these six regions, they would be more representative of their constituents.

Alternatively, legislators could be elected to represent the various Aboriginal communities according to the size of their populations, with one or two legislators representing more than one of the groups with smaller populations.

President Tsai Ing-wen’s (蔡英文) administration, which claims to respect Aborigines, should live up to that claim by designing a system by which Aboriginal legislators can better represent the real needs and demands of their voters.

Chen Chi-nung

Nantou County