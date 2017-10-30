From Starbucks to Tesla, big business faces Xi’s new reality

By Bruce Einhorn and Jing Yang de Morel / Bloomberg

Chinese President Xi Jinping (習近平) emerged from last week’s 19th National Congress of the Chinese Communist Party radiating more power than a supernova. He also might have shifted the corporate terrain by presenting a new economic vision in which rising living standards take primacy over high-speed growth.

One big takeaway from Xi’s marathon three-and-a-half-hour policy speech last week is that the next five years will be less about stoking economic growth and more about improving quality of life in a nation with a vast wealth gap, housing bubble and world-class pollution challenges.

From Intel Corp to Ford Motor Co, Western firms have long recognized the commercial advantages of being a good corporate citizen in China and have opened research centers, shared know-how with local partners and invested in start-ups.

Now, the expectation is that foreign companies will need to demonstrate a willingness to improve the lot of ordinary workers to stay in Beijing’s good graces.

“Multinationals and local companies will need to cope with this agenda of more balanced growth and the focus on the quality of life,” said Han Weiwen (韓微文), Greater China managing partner for Bain & Co in Shanghai. “When they look at China as an opportunity, they cannot seek growth as the primary target.”

While policies such as those governing technology transfers and electrification in the automotive industry tend to be black and white, Xi’s remarks leave plenty of room for interpretation.

Some companies have gotten ahead of the curve with initiatives targeting workers and their families. Starbucks Corp, which has 2,800 outlets in China, in April said it would provide its local workers with health insurance that extends coverage to their parents.

The policy is a response to traditional values in China, the company said, as children often care for their parents and grandparents in a society that does not have a comprehensive safety net for the elderly. The plan covers 30 critical illnesses and some surgeries, the company said.

Yum China Holdings Ltd in November last year announced it would give shares valued at US$2,000 to more than 6,000 managers of its KFC, Pizza Hut and other restaurant chains. The move is an unusual one in the fast-food industry where compensation plans are modest.

The push to improve the living standards of employees comes as Western firms are still clamoring for greater market access.

In a January survey of 462 US companies by the American Chamber of Commerce in China, 81 percent said they felt less welcome in China, while more than 60 percent have little or no confidence the nation will further open its markets in the next three years.

Chinese officials counter such complaints by pointing to the years of tax breaks and other special treatment afforded to large foreign companies to encourage them to invest in China, said Shaun Rein, managing director of Shanghai-based China Market Research Group.

“There’s a feeling among the government that foreign companies have made a lot of money on the back of poor Chinese,” Rein said. “Now the government feels foreign companies need to give back.”

Chinese executives might also face new demands.

Domestic property developers such as China Evergrande Group and Sunac China Holdings Ltd, whose stock prices have soared this year, likely took note of Xi’s line in his speech that “housing is for living, but not for speculation.”