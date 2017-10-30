Promoting innovation in a sandbox

By Catherine Nettleton

Technological change is a constant process bringing new inventions and innovations to the market that can enhance, converge with, or, at times, disrupt existing processes.

Experience has shown that societies that embrace technological change find themselves best placed to take advantage of the opportunities that arise. Opportunities that can deliver growth, productivity and employment.

We are in the midst of a phase of industrial development driven by advances in how we use information and that are leading to greater synergies and systems integration. In the digital space, breakthroughs in artificial intelligence, data analytics and computing power have led to new waves of innovation in the field of financial technology, or “fintech.”

Fintech is already transforming the financial services industry worldwide whether in the form of cashless transactions between friends and family or apps that automatically invest savings at the best rate. In short, it provides customers with better services, more choice and lower costs.

For business, fintech is facilitating access to new credit as peer-to-peer lending, crowdfunding and other methods directly linking savers and businesses.

The UK is determined to stay at the forefront of the fintech revolution. Using the foundation of the world’s leading business environment, human capital and infrastructure for financial services (“The Global Financial Centres Index,” Sept. 22), we aim to take advantage of the opportunities at home and abroad.

The UK’s fintech sector generated almost ￡7 billion (US$9.19 billion) in revenue last year and employs 60,000 people. There are about 1,600 dedicated fintech firms in the UK concentrated primarily in online investment, consumer finance lending and digital banking.

We aim to build on this by bringing together investors, business and regulators to find new ways to encourage innovation in the interests of consumers. Examples include the UK Financial Conduct Authority’s (FCA) Project Innovate, which encourages innovation in the interest of consumers, and the Bank of England’s FinTech Accelerator.

The FCA’s Project Innovate is relevant to Taiwan given the draft legislation under consideration by the Legislative Yuan to establish a regulatory sandbox. Taiwan is seeking to join a growing number of dynamic Asian financial centers that have adopted the FCA’s policy approach, including Hong Kong and Singapore.

The sandbox model seeks to reduce the time and cost of getting innovative ideas to the market, enabling greater access to finance for innovators while still ensuring appropriate consumer safeguards.

In Taiwan, the financial services sector has outperformed the wider economy with 3.71 percent growth over the past five years. Developing Taiwan’s fintech potential will not only provide Taiwan with further high-skilled employment opportunities, but will also help move toward the long-term goal of a world-class Taiwanese software industry.

In the UK, using the regulatory sandbox has provided a space for innovators to test new ideas with real customers. Open to both authorized and unauthorized businesses and technology providers, it oversees trials using a customized regulator environment for each pilot — including safeguards for consumers.

So far 42 firms have made use of the sandbox enabling them to develop their customer base while avoiding the initial entry costs, in terms of standard regulatory compliance, that might have prevented them from getting off the ground.