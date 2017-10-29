The real Kennedy assassination conspiracy is the cover-up in its wake

By Philip Shenon / The Guardian

In the persistent, probably eternal whirlwind of conspiracy theories about the November 1963 assassination of former US president John F. Kennedy in Dallas, Texas, there is one conspiracy theory that is no longer just a theory — and has not been for years.

That wide-ranging conspiracy was for real and proof of its existence will almost certainly grow more solid in the wake of the release on Thursday of tens of thousands of pages of long-classified, assassination-related documents from the National Archives — supposedly the last of the government’s secret files on Kennedy’s murder.

What conspiracy? Not one involving a second assassin in Dealey Plaza. All of the most credible evidence continues to point to Lee Harvey Oswald as the lone gunman in Dallas.

Not some sort of mafia plot that resulted in the silencing of Oswald two days later by Dallas strip-club impresario Jack Ruby.

Really, what half-way competent mob boss would choose a delusional blabbermouth like Ruby to carry out a second crime of the century by murdering Oswald?

Not a sprawling coup d’etat involving everyone from former US president Lyndon Johnson to the Pentagon architects of the Vietnam war to a cabal of gay right-wingers in New Orleans. (See Oliver Stone’s hit 1991 film JFK.)

I am referring to the well-documented, proven conspiracy within the highest reaches of the US government — a criminal conspiracy from the start, involving the destruction of top-secret documents and photographs, the silencing of witnesses and whistleblowers and the wholesale suborning of perjury — to cover up the truth about what the government had known in advance about Oswald and the clear threat he had posed to one man: Kennedy.

The word “cover-up” is not hyperbole. Remarkably enough, it is the word that the CIA itself applies to what happened immediately after the assassination.

In a once-classified internal report that became public in 2014, the spy agency’s in-house historian acknowledged that the CIA had engaged in a “cover-up” — albeit a “benign cover-up,” he said — to hide evidence from the President’s Commission on the Assassination of President Kennedy, or “Warren commission,” and later government investigations.

The cover-up was intended to keep investigators focused exclusively on evidence that proved “what the Agency believed at the time was the ‘best truth’ — that Lee Harvey Oswald, for as yet undetermined motives, had acted alone in killing Kennedy.”

I certainly do not see the cover-up as benign. In conspiring to hide evidence of their bungling before the assassination — a conspiracy exposed document by document over the last half-century — the CIA and FBI helped launch the much larger wave of conspiracy theories that followed and are likely to plague us forever.

Since the late 1960s, opinion polls have shown consistently that a majority of us citizens are convinced that the government has never told them the full truth about the murder of their president. The evidence shows their skepticism has always been justified.

After falling down the rabbit hole of the national debate over the Kennedy assassination — my first book was a history of the National Commission on Terrorist Attacks Upon the United States, or “9/11 commission” — I made the grievous mistake of thinking it would be easy to follow up by writing a similar history of the Warren commission.