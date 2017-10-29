This new political era requires a new solution

By Lee Min-yung 李敏勇

Taiwan’s China problem is in essence a dispute between the Republic of China (ROC) and the People’s Republic of China (PRC). Former presidents Chiang Kai-shek (蔣介石) through Ma Ying-jeou (馬英九) and President Tsai Ing-wen (蔡英文) have all had to deal with their China counterparts, from Mao Zedong (毛澤東) through Chinese President Xi Jinping (習近平). To this day, the problem of the two competing Chinese states is unresolved.

Former presidents Chiang Kai-shek and Chiang Ching-kuo (蔣經國) became embroiled in a standoff with Mao and his successor, Deng Xiaoping (鄧小平), a consequence of Cold War politics. At the end of the Cold War, the Taiwan-China relationship entered a new era.

Although China is still governed by the Chinese Communist Party (CCP), political power in Taiwan has moved ever further from China since the election of former president Lee Teng-hui (李登輝) in 1996, despite Ma’s best efforts between 2008 and last year to force a union between the two nations.

Taiwan’s de facto independence, although not yet legally resolved, motivated Lee to abolish the Temporary Provisions Effective During the Period of National Mobilization for Suppression of the Communist Rebellion (動員勘亂時期臨時條款), which meant that the ROC regarded the PRC as a nation rather than a rebel group, allowing Taiwan’s goodwill and pragmatism to shine through.

This begs the question: If Taiwan were to remove the word “China” from its official name, would not Beijing’s demand for only “one China” be realized?

Why do the CCP and the Chinese Nationalist Party (KMT) bother tying themselves in knots over the so-called “1992 consensus”? After all — since the PRC constantly blocks the ROC’s name, flag and national anthem — where is this fabled consensus?

Despite China allowing no interpretation of the “1992 consensus,” the Chinese Nationalist Party (KMT) continues to acquiesce. When Beijing says “jump,” the KMT simply asks “how high?”

By contrast, on the streets of Beijing, the PRC’s national iconography is ubiquitous. The five-star red flag pollutes the environment, while the March of the Volunteers national anthem assaults all ears.

Even members of the KMT are themselves proclaiming that the ROC is finished: Can it not be so?

At the CCP’s 19th National Congress, Xi painted a picture of what a strong China would look like. It seems as though Xi wants to isolate China from the ideas of democracy and freedom.

Given this and his statement that he respects the present system of government and lifestyle in Taiwan, then he should also respect that Taiwan has entered a new era, having removed the shackles of the struggle between the two Chinas and navigated toward becoming a small, proud independent nation.

“Small is beautiful” is the blueprint for Tsai’s government, while Xi’s iron grip over his large, powerful nation has sparked fear in people’s hearts.

Compared with Xi and his might, Tsai is a small player.

Being a large nation, China will of course act as nations with size and power act. If China had been stronger during the dying days of the Qing Dynasty, it would not have been invaded by foreign powers.

Being outside China, Taiwanese can only wish the Chinese well and hope that their nation develops into a civilized and enlightened society.

Since Xi has his “Chinese Dream,” Tsai should develop a “Taiwanese Dream.” Then the history books would record for posterity the story of the political breakthrough and innovation achieved by the leaders of Taiwan and China, when both nations truly entered the 21st century. A new era calls for a new political solution.