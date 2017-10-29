Talking must be the only answer

By Ian Inkster 音雅恩

At the end of August, US President Donald Trump memorably declared on Twitter that “talking is not the answer” to resolving the situation with North Korea, for the “US has been talking to North Korea, and paying them extortion money, for 25 years.”

The Chinese have had two months to argue a much softer position, with China’s official China Daily arguing against both the US and North Korea that the UN sanctions should be given time to work.

In effective diplomacy, true statesmen must be prepared in any crisis to seek compromise, something that can only be done coherently when possessing both vision and responsibility, nor is a little humility out of order. This is a truth that transcends the transition from an older diplomacy to the new seeming non-diplomacy of the present extended crisis.

Whatever the global rhetoric, actual diplomacy cannot be conducted on the basis of a priori doctrinal systems — for instance, communism or neoliberalism — that produce irreconcilable assumptions long before any negotiation or investigation. Talking — not shouting, not declamation — must be the only answer.

In the present situation, obtaining this desired position requires leaders, especially those of the US, South Korea and China, to make statements that do not stray too far from the pathways that are relied on to be actual diplomacy.

Is it realistic to hope that diplomacy is being conducted behind the scenes, as sufficiently now as in the past, to avert global tragedy?

The case that springs to mind is that of the Cuban missile crisis in the middle of October 1962, from then-US president John F. Kennedy’s world broadcast on the evening of Oct. 22 — when he threatened clearly and calmly that if the USSR prohibited the total blockade of Cuba, then US armed forces would invade Cuba — to the Russian agreement on Oct. 28 to withdraw the missiles and dismantle the launching sites.

There was no bluster, the UN was kept informed and primed for actions to facilitate withdrawal, and an underground of a fairly stable diplomacy was established and basically trusted.

Few of those conditions now exist; certainly their existence should be reasonably doubted.

The “fire and fury” declarations of Trump in August, all-encompassing, but entirely vague, were more reminiscent of Shakespeare’s “sound and fury, signifying nothing” (which were “told by an idiot”) than they were of Kennedy’s more precise manner and statement.

However, Trump is much better known as a tweeter than as a coherent talker. Trump’s famous book The Art of the Deal from 1987 was ghost written by Tony Schwartz, who claimed that his subject has “no attention span” and cannot follow a detailed argument for any length of time.

This seems to be true of Trump’s own arguments in that book, such as they are. Of the 11 steps that Trump advocated for effective business success, he seems now to be adhering to only “use your leverage” and “get the word out,” abandoning all of “thinking big” (or, indeed, thinking at all), “protecting the downside” or “delivering the goods” and “containing the costs.”

Put in terms of those who want to talk — supposedly South Korea, Japan and China — lesser regional players, such as Taiwan, do as the UN and most democracies worldwide are doing.

The people who do not wish to talk, as personified by their leaders, are the two major protagonists: North Korea and the US.