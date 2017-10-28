By Anuradha Nagaraj / Thomson Reuters Foundation, BISWANATH, India

When she was a little over knee-high, Badaik’s father took her on a trip. They walked through lush tea gardens, boarded a bus and reached “somewhere.”

As she took in the sights, her father turned back and went home, leaving her at the doorstep of a “nice house.”

He had sold her into slavery for 500 rupees (US$7.68 at the current exchange rate).

Badaik grew up working as a maid in the northeast Indian state of Arunachal Pradesh, about 50km from her home in the tea gardens of the neighboring state of Assam.

Last year, a chance meeting with another maid — a fellow teenager who had been sold off — set her on a journey. Badaik retrod the bylanes commonly used by child traffickers to cross state borders and finally found her mother and her old home.

“I think I am 16 or maybe 17 now,” she said, sitting in New Purubari village in the heart of a tea garden in Assam’s Biswanath district.

She was born here, but has little memory of the place.

“I went when I was tiny and have come back all grown up. I had forgotten my family, my language, my home. I am slowly reconnecting,” she said.

Villagers say she is lucky to have found her way back.

RICH PICKINGS

Across the tea plantations of Assam, where poverty is deeply entrenched, hundreds of thousands of children have gone missing, activists say.

“Agents and sometimes even families from Arunachal Pradesh drive into the tea gardens, pick any child and go,” said Moni Darnal of non-profit organization Jagriti Samiti, which is running awareness campaigns on child trafficking. “They take them as young as three and four so that they can train them to do household chores. It’s become an accepted norm and it is that simple.”

India’s 2011 census recorded more than 4 million laborers aged five to 14, out of 168 million globally, but campaigners say millions more are at risk due to poverty.

More than half toil in farms, one in four work in manufacturing and others are in homes and hotels, washing dishes, chopping vegetables, cleaning and scrubbing floors.

Children might be sold for a few hundred rupees by desperate parents, sometimes for more than 100,000 rupees by profit-hungry agents, child rights campaigners said.

“On Monday, we rescued a child from the home of a former minister,” said Jumtum Minga, who runs a helpline for children in Arunachal Pradesh’s capital, Itanagar. “Like him, most employers are influential people, many in government. They all employ children because they don’t have to pay them anything. Children are not demanding and so owners treat them as private property.”

Between January last year and July, the Itanagar Childline registered 91 cases of child labor in the city and took 26 children back home.

Other children do not know where they are from anymore.

They are just “tea garden children” and employers make sure they have no contact with their parents, campaigners said.

“The circumstances are getting worse,” said Stephen Ekka of PAJHRA, an Assam-based charity fighting for tea workers’ rights.

The tea industry in Assam, the world’s largest, has been in crisis for years, with accusations of slave labor and exploitative work conditions, leading to labor disputes that have forced some plantations to shut.

Assam’s commission for the protection of child rights head Sunita Changkakati said the risk of slavery is growing.

“Many childhoods are being lost,” she said. “We are working with great urgency to create awareness and prevent cases of trafficking and child labor. It is an uphill task.”