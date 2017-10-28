Dialogue could make things work

By Hong Chi-chang 洪奇昌

During his speech at the Chinese Communist Party’s (CCP) 19th National Congress, Chinese President Xi Jinping (習近平) vowed to “never forget the original spirit of the party when it first started and always remember its mission.”

Speaking of the party’s goals, Xi highlighted the importance of perfecting and promoting “Chinese wisdom” and “Chinese solutions” by strengthening the party’s confidence in its chosen path, theoretical basis, political system and culture, and of realizing China’s rational rejuvenation through the diplomatic strategies of a power big enough to expand its global influence.

Xi hopes to lead China into heading the world political and economic order, a goal that, if realized, would mark a new high for the nation.

Considering that his diplomatic strategies include plans to bring unification across the Taiwan Strait, the Democratic Progressive Party (DPP) administration should carefully assess his Taiwan policy, including its potential challenges and opportunities.

Xi made it clear that there are to be no changes to Beijing’s policies of “peaceful unification” and “one country, two systems.” It is a continuation of the “nine principles for peaceful unification” proposed on Jan. 1, 1979, by China’s then-National People’s Congress chairman Ye Jianying (葉劍英).

Xi’s remarks show his confidence in China’s rising global influence, as he has made no fundamental adjustments to his Taiwan policy, despite Taiwan’s transition of power last year.

This is presenting a challenge to the DPP government, as it is attempting to bring about a thawing of cross-strait relations.

Although the Mainland Affairs Council (MAC) naturally rejects Beijing’s cross-strait programs and principles — it has responded by saying that Taiwan “will not succumb to pressure,” an attitude that is shared by most Taiwanese — the potential opportunities that those programs and principles might offer should be understood.

In addition to clarifying Beijing’s position on the Taiwan issue, Xi’s reiteration of Beijing’s bottom line is an attempt to calm war hawks in China. As long as President Tsai Ing-wen’s (蔡英文) administration remains friendly, keeps its promises and continues to avoid conflicts with Beijing, and as long as no significant changes occur in Taiwan, Beijing would prefer peaceful unification over invasion.

On the other hand, while most Taiwanese are primarily concerned with Xi’s remarks that Beijing will “never allow anyone, any organization, or any political party, at any time or in any form, to separate any part of Chinese territory from China,” the DPP should focus on Xi’s emphasis on promoting integration across the Taiwan Strait, a key aspect of his Taiwan policy.

Xi’s remarks at the 19th National Congress on promoting cross-strait integration are an extension and elaboration of former Chinese president Hu Jintao’s (胡錦濤) remarks on enhancing peace and cooperation across the Taiwan Strait at the 18th National Congress.

Under Xi’s plan, China is to focus more on promoting economic, cultural and social exchanges that would be beneficial to integration. It is a way for Beijing to bypass the Taiwanese government while still reaching a wide spectrum of Taiwanese despite the political standoff between the CCP and the DPP.

As part of a program to promote cross-strait integration, Xi said his government would take the lead in sharing opportunities in China’s development with Taiwanese “compatriots,” specifically by allowing Taiwanese to live in China and enjoy the same benefits as Chinese citizens in studying, working and starting businesses.