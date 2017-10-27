How dictators always end up self-destructing

By Leonid Bershidsky / Bloomberg View

With authoritarian rulers ascendant in many parts of the world, one wonders what must happen for their nations to liberalize.

The likes of Russian President Vladimir Putin, Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan or Chinese President Xi Jinping (習近平) are entrenched, experienced and not unpopular — so should their opponents simply resign themselves to an open-ended period of illiberal rule?

University of California, Los Angeles political scientist Daniel Treisman says that is not necessarily the case.

For a academic paper, he analyzed 218 episodes of democratization between 1800 and 2015, and found they were, with some exceptions — such as Danish King Frederick VII’s voluntary acceptance of a constitution in 1848 — the result of authoritarian rulers’ mistakes in seeking to hold on to power.

The list of these errors is both a useful handbook for authoritarians and a useful reminder that even the most capable of them are fallible, with disastrous consequences for their regimes.

Treisman says deliberate liberalization — whether to forestall a revolution, motivate people to fight a foreign invader, defeat competing elite groups or make a pact with them — only occurred in up to a third of the cases. In the rest, democratization was an accident: As they set off a chain of events, rulers did not intend to relinquish power.

Some of them — such as former Soviet Union president Mikhail Gorbachev — have admitted as much.

Treisman’s list of mistakes is worth citing in full.

There are five basic ones:

Hubris: An authoritarian ruler underestimates the opposition’s strength and fails to compromise or suppress it before it is too late.

King Louis Philippe of France was deposed in 1848 after, as Treisman puts it, turning “a series of reform banquets into revolution by refusing even mild concessions.”

Former Romanian dictator Nicolae Ceausescu was making a routine speech when he realized he was being overthrown.

Former Indonesian president Muhammad Suharto believed he could get the nation under control right up to the moment of his resignation.

Needless risk: A ruler calls a vote which he “fails to manipulate sufficiently” — like former Chilean dictator Augusto Pinochet in 1988, when he lost a plebiscite on whether he should be allowed to stay in power — or starts a war he cannot win — like former Argentine president Leopoldo Galtieri with the Falklands conflict of 1982.

Slippery slope: That is Gorbachev’s case — a ruler starts reforms to prop up the regime, but ends up undermining it.

Trusting a traitor: This is not always a mistake made by the dictator themself, although it was in the case of former Spanish dictator Francisco Franco, who chose Spanish King Juan Carlos, the dismantler of fascism, as his successor.

In Gorbachev’s case, it was the Politburo — the regime’s elite — that picked the wrong man to preserve its power.

Counterproductive violence: Not suppressing the opposition when necessary can be a sign of hubris in a dictator, but overreacting is also a grave mistake.

The example Treisman gives is former Bangladeshi president Hussain Muhammad Ershad, who was forced to resign by an uprising that started after police shot an opposition activist at a rally, but the error was also made by former Ukrainian president Viktor Yanukovych in 2013, when his riot police descended on a few hundred peacefully protesting students and brutally beat them, setting off the much bigger protests that resulted in Yanukovych’s ouster.